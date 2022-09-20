The most interesting thing to hit state politics last week was a poll. Soonerpoll, a nonpartisan public opinion pollster which is headquartered in the state, released the results of a statewide poll of Oklahoma voters so we could get a snapshot of the state of the race heading toward November. This week I wanted to talk to you about that poll. What it says, what it does not say, and what my personal takeaways from it were.
The main takeaway I had from this poll is that Oklahoma is still a deeply Republican state. State polling is difficult and so it often has a high margin of error. Margin of error is a complicated term, but it is the wiggle room in a poll. Any poll is talking to a sample and not the entire population so even the most accurate polls are going to need some wiggle room. A poll result that is “outside” of the margin of error is one where we can be sure that one candidate is ahead, even given the wiggle room.
There are a lot of prominent races in this poll where the Republican candidate is leading outside of the margin of error. Republicans are winning the Senate races, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, labor commissioner, and corporation commissioner and all are outside the high margin of error. There is not a single race where the Democratic candidate is leading outside of the margin of error. This takeaway may be boring, but it lends validity to the poll. If you see a poll result that is wildly outside of your expectations, the first thing a reader should ask is, why? Is there anything that could have happened to get such a surprise result? In this case it all makes sense and that is the mark of a good poll.
The second takeaway is what got a lot of headlines in local media coverage. Once you establish the baseline of whether the poll results look legitimate it is fair to ask, is there anything that looks strange? Go back and read that list of Republican wins and there are two notable names missing; governor (Kevin Stitt) and Secretary of Education (Ryan Walters). According to the poll results, Gov. Stitt is only winning by a percentage point and Secretary Walters is losing by 5 percent. These races are well within the margin of error so you should think of them as ties.
In these cases, we should ask ourselves, why? Is there a reason these two candidates are not doing as well as other Republicans? There are valid reasons for that. Gov. Stitt has been plagued with scandals this year and Secretary Walters was the face of Stitt’s attempt at recalculating Oklahoma’s education formula last spring, an attempt that was defeated by Republicans in the Oklahoma Legislature.
At this point it is too early to tell. Polls are a snapshot. They tell us where the race is now that they are taken. They are not a prediction of what will happen in the future. For example, on Saturday OU played Nebraska. Think of a poll as turning on the game at a specific moment in time. What we know about the teams going into the game (i.e., that OU is good, and that Nebraska lost to a Georgia Southern earlier this year and just fired their coach) as the political fundamentals that we bring when evaluating that poll result. When I turned on the game Nebraska was up 7-0. I could have said, “Well Nebraska is up so that means that they are going to win.” If I had said that though I would have been an idiot because there was still plenty of time left in the game and the fundamentals favored OU. That would have been the correct analysis. OU scored 49 unanswered points and won 49-14.
What is the takeaway from Soonerpoll? The first thing is that Republicans are in the catbird seat to win most statewide races. The second is that Gov. Stitt and Secretary Walters are in some trouble. They could easily still win. If you were to ask me to make a prediction in mid-September I would say that Gov. Stitt at least should still be considered the favorite, but that they could easily lose. Finally, a poll in September is something to be taken seriously. In the OU/Nebraska example I gave above it was the first quarter. There was plenty of time left. September is the political equivalent of entering the fourth (or final) quarter of the game. Plenty can still happen, but it is more serious now. Given the fundamentals of the race, and the standings in those other races, Gov. Stitt should have pulled away by now but he has not. Now it is a race that Joy Hofmeister has a legitimate shot at winning. We are not used to close races in Oklahoma but now we have only one. Buckle up for the final quarter, readers.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.