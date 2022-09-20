The most interesting thing to hit state politics last week was a poll. Soonerpoll, a nonpartisan public opinion pollster which is headquartered in the state, released the results of a statewide poll of Oklahoma voters so we could get a snapshot of the state of the race heading toward November. This week I wanted to talk to you about that poll. What it says, what it does not say, and what my personal takeaways from it were.

The main takeaway I had from this poll is that Oklahoma is still a deeply Republican state. State polling is difficult and so it often has a high margin of error. Margin of error is a complicated term, but it is the wiggle room in a poll. Any poll is talking to a sample and not the entire population so even the most accurate polls are going to need some wiggle room. A poll result that is “outside” of the margin of error is one where we can be sure that one candidate is ahead, even given the wiggle room.