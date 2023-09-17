Lawton voters went to the polls last week to vote on the expenditure of $60 million on streets and roads.
Or more specifically, they didn’t go to the polls. Two-thousand three hundred and ninety-one citizens voiced their opinion through the ballot box. Using Jethro Bodine “gazinta” math, that means that each of you who voted had an impact of $25,094.10.
Worse yet, less than a few dozen people made a difference in what, in my personal opinion, is Lawton’s most significant need.
That’s horrible, no matter how you look at it. The question is, why?
Do citizens really not care? Based on the number of comments by people unhappy with anything the city of Lawton does, I find that hard to believe. A more likely reason is we’ve devolved into a community of armchair quarterbacks. We’ll let you know our opinion, but only if I don’t have to go out of my way or put any real effort into it.
This newspaper had questioned the proposal initially because we felt voters should be given some priorities about which projects. And some priorities were given. In my mind, that’s only fair. If the city wants more tax dollars (or, in this case, a continuation of what’s already being paid), some increased transparency is warranted.
Did voters believe the ballot measure was a foregone conclusion? Perhaps. But if 21 ballots had gone the other way, the outcome would have been flipped.
It’s been our position here on Southwest 3rd Street that infrastructure investment is woefully short in this community, as well as in most others. You can get voters to turn out for frilly, feel-good projects – usually a committed group of supporters with a vested interest in the outcome – while the more mundane issues that affect each of us every single day are given a “whatever you think” pass to their neighbors.
We have more invested, as individuals, in local issues than we do in topics that include the names Trump or Biden. Are you engaged and fired up about federal issues? Great. But the place you live and work deserves some of that passion as well. Too many downstream governmental bodies haven’t given any thought as to what will happen to the communities they serve when the federal checkbook’s overdraft protection finally runs out. That “free money” has to come to an end.
Think about it. A group smaller than the size of an elementary school classroom determined the outcome of $60 million in road and street projects.
Is that where we are? And, most importantly, is there a way back?
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.