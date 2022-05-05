Back in the old days, the chow was great: every day a pound of beef, a quarter pound of pork, or a pound of fish, one pound of bread, three pints of peas or beans and stuff to drink. And that included a rum ration, and occasionally whiskey. Guess they got away from that. But then again, those “old days” were in the Revolutionary War.
I remember it a little differently, but I can remember it like it was yesterday. It was in my second week of Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, in 1969. We conducted a forced march with the old M-14 rifle. While the new M-16 had been issued some five years earlier, they had gotten to Vietnam, but not to basic trainees at Fort “Lost in the Woods” Leonard Wood. We also had rucks on our backs with shaving gear, clean socks and underwear, and a sleeping bag attached beneath the ruck. For trainees, it was plenty, and the march seemed endless. No idea how long it really was.
And it finally became nightfall and we were starved. And we were handed a box full of cans. I remember mine said ham slices, and I choked it down. Then it began. I began to hear retching, the gagging, the puking and the vomiting as many of my comrades indulged in what I knew later to be the scourge of all — the ham and eggs. It had a yellowish-green color, seemed gummy, and having seen them I don’t remember ever eating one. I’d welcome starvation.
But that was the the “C” Ration, a wet and canned food intended to be given to soldiers when fresh rations (“A” Rations) or “B” Rations, (those prepared in the field when there was no freezer or refrigerator), were unavailable. The “C” Ration was essentially in use from 1938 until the early 1980s when the MRE (Meal Ready to Eat), still in use today, was introduced to the soldier. I know we had them in Germany in ‘83-’85 because CSM Eldridge hoarded the tuna, one of the few edible options.
But this is about “C” Rations. What was contained? Typically The M-1 unit contained one of the following: beef steak, chicken loaf (ever had chicken loaf at home???? I mean CHICKEN LOAF??), chopped ham and eggs (of puking fame), ham slices (edible) and tuna fish (kinda good). There was also the B-1 unit which gave you seven (not six, or eight, but seven) crackers and two chocolate discs known as “lifer bars” and for dessert the D-1 contained apricot halves, applesauce or fruit cocktail. Or pound cake. The pound cake was well, awful.
It all came with an accessory pack with salt, sugar, instant coffee, two pieces of gum, a small pack of toilet paper (very small) and a wonderful four-pack of either Camel, Chesterfield, Kent, Kool, Lucky Strike, Marlboro, Salem, Winston or Pall Mall cigarettes. Cuz smoking was cool and we ALL smoked.
After the Vietnam War other favorites were added. Ham and lima beans was universally hated; called colloquially “ham and mother&%5E$%#$,”. Beef slices with potatoes were known as ‘beef and rocks”, and there were other, now unprintable descriptions of new entrees added to the “C-Rat”.
So, the introduction of the Meal Ready to Eat was a welcome change from the dreaded C Ration. They are light, there’s plenty of variety, and the entrees can be heated.
And soldiers seem to be able to keep them down. There are no ham and eggs.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.