If you follow higher education news in any way, you may have heard the term “micro-credential” used lately. Contrary to how it sounds, it’s not a tiny diploma that you carry in your wallet or hang from your rear-view mirror to grant preferred parking access.
“Micro” refers to shorter time to completion and, in many cases, lesser cost. Topics are tightly focused to address a few key skills in high demand. Employers are increasingly using micro-credentials and other skills assessments to find qualified employees, and it might be something that can boost your career. It’s definitely something that Cameron University can help you earn.
Micro-credentials allow you to gain skills relevant to a job you currently hold — or maybe in a field you are considering. They don’t replace a college or university degree, but they can definitely enhance a degree that you already have, especially if you are engaged in an occupation with rapidly changing requirements due to technology advances or regulatory changes.
At this point, you may be thinking that micro-credentials are another form of professional development or continuing education. In many ways that is correct. At the very least, they enhance a degree because they have immediate value. But they can also be a stepping stone toward a broader educational experience, including a degree. And here’s more jargon — you may also see or hear the term “stackable.” This refers to the building-block nature of micro-credentials with a degree as the goal.
Micro-credentials are intended to meet current and emerging market needs and align with relevant industry standards. They combine in-demand skills, knowledge and experience and allow the individual to earn that recognition in a compressed timeframe.
In Oklahoma, micro-credentials are being created and offered by many public institutions to provide alternative learning pathways that align with some of our most critical occupations. These range from agriculture and finance, to health and cybersecurity, to manufacturing and teacher education. Currently, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education have identified more than 70 programs and occupations with a vital need for micro-credentials. The list may be found at UpskillOK.org, a new website recently launched by the State Regents. CU is well represented with 18 credentials and more on the way as we learn more about the needs of regional employers.
Cameron launched our programs just a few weeks ago. They include a variety of subjects that generally fall into the fields of accounting, law and ethics, literacy, human resources management, classroom management, beef cattle artificial insemination and managing a small enterprise. CU faculty or industry professionals teach these programs and all can be completed online or in a hybrid format in just a matter of months. Students who complete programs receive a notation on their academic transcript, as well as a “digital badge” that allows employers to verify those documented skills and view program details in an electronic format.
Micro-credentials benefit business and industry by enabling them to partner with a college or university to offer unique training and development opportunities suited to their specific needs. It also helps them find skilled candidates with the right training.
Cameron’s programs aren’t just for current students or alumni. They are open to anyone interested in advancing a career, increasing their earning potential, learning a new skill, considering a career change, returning to the job market — or maybe just wanting to support a hobby or special interest.
If you’d like to find out more about taking one of the micro-credential programs, please check out the Regents’ UpskillOK website or call Cameron’s Office of Academic Affairs at (580) 581-2250 for a referral in your specific area of interest. If you or your company have suggestions for other subjects to support area businesses and economic development, then we want to hear from you, too.
Thank you for helping Cameron to support regional economic development and to enhance professional success opportunities for the citizens in our service area and beyond.