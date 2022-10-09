If you follow higher education news in any way, you may have heard the term “micro-credential” used lately. Contrary to how it sounds, it’s not a tiny diploma that you carry in your wallet or hang from your rear-view mirror to grant preferred parking access.

“Micro” refers to shorter time to completion and, in many cases, lesser cost. Topics are tightly focused to address a few key skills in high demand. Employers are increasingly using micro-credentials and other skills assessments to find qualified employees, and it might be something that can boost your career. It’s definitely something that Cameron University can help you earn.