Most people do not know what Relay for Life is so here is an explanation in my opinion.
Relay for Life is a fundraising program that celebrates Cancer Survivors and remembers those that have succumb to cancer. My first interaction with the organization, an arm of The American Cancer Society (ACS), was in 2007.
I moved to South Carolina and joined a Sunday school class. One of the members was a cancer survivor and headed up the Church’s Relay team. I decided to get involved and my first year, this church member passed away from the cancer.
For me, I was amazed at my first relay during this Luminaria event as there were so many names. We do not realize the effects that cancer has on all of our community. It was very touching and I have been relaying ever since.
In 2015, I became a Survivor. I found out I had cancer in June of 2015 and now I am cancer free since my surgery. I utilized the ASC Cancer helpline and received a packet of information to help me organize all the materials I accumulated during and after my surgery. I moved to Oklahoma in 2016 and attended my first Relay in Comanche County in 2017. In 2018 my company, Republic Paperboard sponsored a team and I have been involved in Oklahoma for four years now.
Relay for Life fundraising dollars are for Cancer Education, Advocacy, Research, and Services. ACS manages a Cancer Hot Line where people can call 24/7 to receive information and help regarding cancer. This is part of the Education and Service. They also work with the government to make sure research is ongoing — Advocacy. A large portion of the dollars raised is earmarked for cancer research programs – Research. Finally, there are programs that provide services and cosmetic supplies, including wigs, rides to appointments, and a place to stay (Hope Lodge) – Services.
Relay is a TEAM fundraising program where Counties in each state holds events. The RELAY lasts for HOURS – this is where the team comes in. One team member is required to be on the track at all times – thus one team member hands off to another and another during the period. The time used to be 12 hours to bear the hardships that cancer patients go through. Nowadays, the times are shorter.
Fundraising is conducted during the month prior to and during the event. Many different means are utilized to raise funds but each team member is asked to raise at least $100. The fundraising is done individually or by the team.
A few types of fundraising are a part of the event itself. Sponsors are the largest dollar group — the program has many means to recognize the sponsors. People purchase business signs as a fundraising tool. Church groups, Sunday school classes, schools, teams and individuals along with businesses can donate these signs. The signs line the track area during the event as a means to recognize the donors. Finally, one of the most important fundraising is the Luminarias. Luminarias are purchased prior to and during the event and the bags are decorated with the name of the cancer survivor to be honored or with the name of a person to be remembered that was taken by cancer.
The event itself includes a Survivors Walk and Luminaria lighting event. The walk starts the event and all cancer survivors and their caretakers are recognized. The Survivors make the first lap to start the relay followed by the Caretakers and then the teams. At dusk, the luminarias are lit and silence falls over the crowd when the entire list of names is read off.
Please be a part of our Comanche County Relay for Life Event scheduled from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 18 at Cache High School Football Stadium, 102 South H Ave., Cache, OK. Your participation helps recognize the cancer survivors in attendance and your donations help in many ways as I previously noted. See you in September.
Barbara Russell, Lawton, serves on the Relay for Life committee.