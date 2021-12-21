Christmas is traditionally a season of giving, and just in time for the holidays COVID-19 has given us a new variant dubbed “omicron” by the World Health Organization. The variant is at the forefront of a fourth wave of infections that are sweeping Europe and are likely to peak in the United States during the next few months.
The news has been greeted with alarm in some circles, denial in others, and exhaustion from everyone who is tired of masks, vaccines, and the impact the virus has on our ability to travel and interact freely with one another.
Yet the virus does not care about our fatigue, our adolescent arguments over mask and vaccine mandates, or the preference of so many people to deny its existence or at least its significance. It just keeps replicating and evolving, just like the scientists told us it would.
And omicron is already in the United States. More than 125,000 Americans now test positive for some variant of COVID-19 daily, with omicron steadily gaining in prevalence. Hospitalizations have increased 20 percent in the last two weeks, and though early indications are that vaccines offer protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death, the greatest level of protection comes only after a third booster shot, which only 30 percent of Americans have received.
Overseas, the news is far worse. The Netherlands have gone into full lockdown. London has declared omicron a “major incident,” and Great Britain estimates more than 200,000 people a day are becoming infected. In Denmark, where 77 percent of the population has received two doses of vaccine (compared to 61 percent in the U.S.) scientists calculate that the number of cases is doubling every two days, and three-fourths of all new cases are among the fully vaccinated.
That does not mean the vaccines do not work. They do. All have been shown to offer protection against serious illness and death. But only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, when coupled with an additional booster shot, have demonstrated success at stopping initial infection, and those vaccines are not available in most parts of the world.
The problem with omicron is that it is exponentially more transmissible than earlier variants like delta. In South Africa, omicron has been spreading twice as fast, and it appears that the variant is so contagious that reinfection is possible. That means that many people who have had COVID-19 already may get it again, and that many who received less than three shots of anything other than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines may also be at risk.
Then, of course, there are the unvaccinated among us. Daily cases among this sub-group are five times higher than among the vaccinated, while deaths are 13 times higher. The United States leads the world in COVID deaths. We have recorded more than 800,000 overall since the pandemic began, and the estimates are that at least 150,000 of those deaths since August were entirely preventable. All those people had to do was get vaccinated.
But some folks just refuse. In Oklahoma only 53 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Nationally the rate is 62 percent, which is still far too low, and the rate tends to vary a great deal depending on age, sex, income, race/ethnicity, geography, and of course politics. Women tend to get vaccinated at higher rates. So do the wealthy, people who live in cities, older Americans, anyone with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and Democrats.
Men usually get vaccinated at lower rates, along with people who live in rural areas, non-four-year college graduates, young people, and Republicans. The pattern holds up in other countries, where the rural/urban and demographic divides are just as real as in the United States, and where globalization driven by technology has ironically made millions skeptical of science.
Perhaps the most perplexing determining factor is politics, which is a powerful predictor of how we are likely to feel about being vaccinated. More than 90 percent of Democrats have received at least one dose of vaccine. Among Republicans the rate is only 60 percent, and that gap has led to thousands of deaths among conservatives. In fact, there is a linear relationship between the COVID death rate in counties that voted for Donald Trump in 2020 compared to those that voted for Joe Biden. The overall death rate in October was three times higher in Trump majority counties than Biden counties, and in the reddest tenth of all counties — those that voted overwhelmingly for Trump — the rate in August was over seven times higher.
All this data can seem overwhelming, but it keeps leading us back to the same conclusion. Vaccination saves lives. It may not prevent you from getting COVID, but it remains the best defense against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Omicron is extraordinarily contagious, and though early evidence suggests it is often milder in terms of symptoms, the sheer number of people who are going to get it over the next few months means many of our hospitals are likely to be overwhelmed again. That means it is crucial to get vaccinated and get a booster shot and take steps to be as safe as possible. Try and persuade those you love to get vaccinated. If promoting science or the high death rate don’t work, tell them the vaccines were Donald Trump’s idea, because Operation Warp Speed and the initial push to finance and pursue the vaccines really did come from him.
And remember, the most appalling indictment of human arrogance in our collective response to COVID has been the conviction among so many of us that somehow our politics should govern how we react to a scientific problem.
Because COVID doesn’t care about our politics at all.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.