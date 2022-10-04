I love polls. I know I wrote about a poll last week but this week we have a new poll to analyze. Last week I talked about what we could learn from a poll of our state races from SoonerPoll. Since that poll was released a second poll of Oklahoman voters was released from KOCO/Amber Integrated. Let us talk about what multiple polls are telling us about the upcoming races and then address the elephant in the room; can Hofmeister win?

When you have multiple polls that are run within a short frame of time the first thing a reader should do is ask whether the two polls are telling us the same story. In this case, the races are exactly where they were two weeks ago. Republicans are dominating all but two of the statewide races. What are the two races that Republicans are not dominating? The same two we talked about last time: governor and state superintendent. Of those two Ryan Walters is in the worst shape. He was losing in the SoonerPoll and he is losing by even more in the KOCO/AI poll. He is still within the margin of error, but his numbers would be concerning to me if I was a Walters supporter. This race is a toss-up. You should not be shocked if Nelson wins in November. The governor’s race is officially a race. This will undoubtedly be the closest margin in a governor’s race since 2002 when Brad Henry defeated Steve Largent by less than a percentage point. Stitt has a slight lead in the KOCO/AI poll but it is within the margin of error.