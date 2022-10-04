I love polls. I know I wrote about a poll last week but this week we have a new poll to analyze. Last week I talked about what we could learn from a poll of our state races from SoonerPoll. Since that poll was released a second poll of Oklahoman voters was released from KOCO/Amber Integrated. Let us talk about what multiple polls are telling us about the upcoming races and then address the elephant in the room; can Hofmeister win?
When you have multiple polls that are run within a short frame of time the first thing a reader should do is ask whether the two polls are telling us the same story. In this case, the races are exactly where they were two weeks ago. Republicans are dominating all but two of the statewide races. What are the two races that Republicans are not dominating? The same two we talked about last time: governor and state superintendent. Of those two Ryan Walters is in the worst shape. He was losing in the SoonerPoll and he is losing by even more in the KOCO/AI poll. He is still within the margin of error, but his numbers would be concerning to me if I was a Walters supporter. This race is a toss-up. You should not be shocked if Nelson wins in November. The governor’s race is officially a race. This will undoubtedly be the closest margin in a governor’s race since 2002 when Brad Henry defeated Steve Largent by less than a percentage point. Stitt has a slight lead in the KOCO/AI poll but it is within the margin of error.
Is Oklahoma going to elect a Democrat governor? If you had asked me a year ago what were the circumstances that would lead to such an unlikely event to occur, I would have said that you would need the following. First, the Democrats would have to nominate someone who could dominate the Republican candidate among Independents. According to the KOCO/AI data that is happening. Hofmeister is beating Stitt 2:1 among Independents. Secondly, I would have said that Gov. Stitt would have to be unpopular among his own party. While Gov. Stitt still has the support of most Republican voters, his support is the lowest of any statewide Republican candidate among Republican voters other than Ryan Walters.
More Republicans than Democrats in the poll indicated that they were going to split their ballot and vote for candidates outside of their party. The second-highest issue on the minds of voters in the governor’s race is education and that is an issue that Gov. Stitt is not doing well on. Remember that his school voucher program was defeated in the Oklahoma Legislature in the spring by Republicans.
Finally, an astounding 86% of respondents said that there is at least “some” corruption in the Oklahoma government. Voters typically blame the person at the top of that.
Given that we are in Oklahoma, in a midterm election, I still have to say that Stitt is the favorite to win. He is a Republican incumbent running in the most Republican state in the country. He should be crushing Hofmeister at this point and he is tied.
If I were advising Gov. Stitt, my greatest fear at this point is not a scandal or some unforeseen event. My fear is more basic and psychological. Gov. Stitt has let her hang around too long. We have all watched a sporting event where one team should dominate another. The NCAA Tournament is a classic example of this. When Cinderella (the underdog) wins it is because the dominant team lets the Cinderella team hang around long enough that they start to believe. The fans start to believe. This is the first time in a generation that a Democrat has a chance. The longer Hofmeister has a chance, the more motivated that Democrats are going to be to show up in November.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.