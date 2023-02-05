Is the key to happiness (1) Wealth; (2) Fame; or (3) Good Relationships?
As part of a radio show I listened to last week, the question above was the topic. Pulled from an 80-year Harvard study of 700-plus adults begun in 1938, the study found good genes are nice, but it’s our relationships that are the best predictors of us living a happy fulfilling life.
Believe it or not, 84 percent of the study participants remained engaged throughout their lives so researchers posed questions, interviewed them and tracked their medical history for an inordinate length of time.
What was most surprising, according to one of the researchers interviewed, was they really didn’t believe their findings at first. Robert Waldinger, who was interviewed on the show, co-authored the book “The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness” said researchers expected a different result.
I’m one of those people who has a small circle of friends. I’m blessed to KNOW tons of good people. Fascinating and interesting people. But deep friendships are few and far between. However, researchers said it’s not the number of relationships you have that matters, just their quality.
I matched those thoughts with the author’s “It’s not too late” message at the conclusion of the interview and sent messages to one friend and one relative I hadn’t communicated with in a while. Both lost spouses in the past two years, one due to COVID and one was recently diagnosed with a mass in his brain. It was just a “Been thinking about you” message, both replied relatively quickly and appreciated the outreach. Each digital conversation, despite being brief, also made me feel better.
I’ve never been big on New Year’s resolutions, but I now have one I think I can keep. I’m going to make it my mission to connect with one or two individuals each week just to check in and see how they’re doing. I’m sure you know, as I do, just having someone ask is often all that’s needed.
It’s may be that my social circle and I have all reached “a certain age” but, in addition to the two above, one had part of a lung removed and was diagnosed with lymphoma, two people whose husband’s are battling cancer, three women making their way along the breast cancer treatment timeline, one who had a rather significant stroke six months or so ago and another extended family member who was just diagnosed with colon cancer. Several others are facing physical moves, adjusting their lifestyle to a new reality and a couple that, I think, would just appreciate a “How are you?” from time to time.
It may seem a little sappy, but I don’t care. I hope it gives them a boost. And I may actually help myself in the process.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.