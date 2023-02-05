Is the key to happiness (1) Wealth; (2) Fame; or (3) Good Relationships?

As part of a radio show I listened to last week, the question above was the topic. Pulled from an 80-year Harvard study of 700-plus adults begun in 1938, the study found good genes are nice, but it’s our relationships that are the best predictors of us living a happy fulfilling life.

