A week or more ago, a portion of this column was spent on the concept of “community.” The question is purely selfish on my part: Newspapers serve communities. Without a sense of community, we drift, making assumptions about what the community wants to read, sometimes correctly, other times possibly not.
I’d wager that’s true of many media organizations. “Community” doesn’t have to be geographic in nature. The Wall Street Journal focuses largely on finance and national issues that relate to money. The Washington Post will spend much of its resources on coverage related to government, serving that community with a high level of interest. Truth Social is aimed at those who share President Trump’s brand of conservatism.
So I set out trying to determine what “community” The Lawton Constitution serves. Sounds simple, right? The waters got muddy for me very quickly.
It may be simplistic, but I started with the concept of a sense of shared values, those values being what binds us as a community. I started with support for the military and veterans. I think that’s a pretty common thread throughout the area. Access to quality healthcare? Sure. I’d say most of us support that. Education? Who doesn’t want children to have quality experience. I’m sure most of us believe the better they are educated, the more productive citizens they’ll become as adults.
I maintain most of us want quality education for our children. But what defines “quality” and what methods are used to achieve it? I’m sure both Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson define themselves as advocates for quality education in the recently concluded race for superintendent of public education. But when you start talking to voters about their plans for achieving the goal, things get muddy.
But that’s just an example of how things begin to unravel.
The same can be said on the issue of public safety. While most of us expect some measure of security in our lives, there’s a strong advocacy group supporting police, another group which believes police are part of the issue.
I’ve received more than a few calls in my career from someone suggesting we’re not giving enough coverage to what’s most important to them. Short of a crowd-sourced poll, we’re left to step back, think it over and decide if the caller is right, or just a squeaky wheel.
So, I’m back where I started, more or less. Education, public safety and veterans. I believe those to be threads within the community. And if I’m correct, that should help drive this newspaper’s coverage of issues. I also feel certain readers will offer up suggestions on things I haven’t included.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.