A week or more ago, a portion of this column was spent on the concept of “community.” The question is purely selfish on my part: Newspapers serve communities. Without a sense of community, we drift, making assumptions about what the community wants to read, sometimes correctly, other times possibly not.

I’d wager that’s true of many media organizations. “Community” doesn’t have to be geographic in nature. The Wall Street Journal focuses largely on finance and national issues that relate to money. The Washington Post will spend much of its resources on coverage related to government, serving that community with a high level of interest. Truth Social is aimed at those who share President Trump’s brand of conservatism.