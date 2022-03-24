I remember when the famous wrestler and general fool Jesse Ventura was first elected governor of Minnesota, my aging mother called; threatened suicide over the election results, then asked the questions, “What is this world coming to”? In 1999, I had no answer for her, as I have none now to certain questions I see occurring some 20+ years later. Here are just a few.
What is this world coming to?
1. Becca Meyer, is a U.S. Paralympian swimmer. She was set for the Olympics until the U.S. Olympic and Paralympian Committee denied her request to bring her mother to serve as her personal care assistant. No big deal? Well, you see, Becca is deaf and blind, had won six medals in the previous Paralympics. And they want her to come by herself. What is this world coming to?
2. The Norwegian Women’s Handball team decided not to compete in its usual training uniform. Now, each player has been fined $177 by the European Handball Association. The violation? The women wanted to wear mid-thigh elastic shorts, which would be acceptable as a men’s uniform. But, you see, for female handball players, bikini bottoms are the required uniform. Double standard much? What is this world coming to?
3. Advocates watching the mean-spirited fights between Sen. Rand Paul and epidemiologist and COVID expert Dr. Anthony Fauci — align with Paul, many say, because he too is a medical doctor. Well, ya, he’s an eye doctor for goodness’ sake. He’s no COVID expert. What is this world coming to?
4. I know a lady who was the daughter of a U.S. senator from Oklahoma. She claims dad was responsible for the implementation of Social Security and the end of World War II? Just him. What is this world coming to?
5. There is now a movement saying we need more murals in Lawton. Not just murals, but murals of women! Suggested are such non-Lawtonians as Gloria Steinem. Do we not have women from Southwest Oklahoma who are deserving? Pat Henry? Miss America? What is this world coming to?
6. We now have a Miss Gay Lawton Pageant. With mostly gay men dressed as women. Why isn’t this a Miss Transvestite Lawton, and call it what is it? What is this world coming to?
7. The Cleveland Indians changed their name. They became, of all things, the Cleveland GUARDIANS! What is this world coming to? What is a Guardian?
8. Simone Biles from Columbus, Ohio, is 24 years old. A whole lot of people have never heard of her. She was raised in foster care. She is an artistic gymnast and is wildly considered to be one of the great and most dominant athletes of all time. And you don’t know who she is? What is this world coming to?
9. Oh, the most disgusting of all? German Chocolate is named after an American named Samuel German. It has nothing to do with the country of Germany. Nothing. What is the world coming to?
There are more. But really.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.