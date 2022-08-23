Today is Election Day in Oklahoma. The most high-profile race is on the Republican side where Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon are in a runoff to try and win Jim Inhofe’s seat in the U.S. Senate. What is a runoff election and why are they important?

Runoff elections are uncommon in the United States. Only 10 states have runoff elections of any sort and the cases where they are used vary depending on where you live. In Oklahoma we have runoff elections in primaries but not in general elections. What is a runoff? The idea behind a runoff in Oklahoma is that you do not want a small subsection of voters to select the candidates for the general election. This can happen in races that have a lot of candidates. If you have 10 people running for an office, you can easily have someone win with 20 percent of the vote. A runoff is triggered when no candidate in a race receives more than 50 percent of the vote. When a runoff is triggered only the top two finishing candidates continue and everyone else is dropped from consideration. Those candidates then run again. When you only have two candidates someone will always get at least 50 percent of the vote, barring a tie.