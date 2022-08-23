Today is Election Day in Oklahoma. The most high-profile race is on the Republican side where Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon are in a runoff to try and win Jim Inhofe’s seat in the U.S. Senate. What is a runoff election and why are they important?
Runoff elections are uncommon in the United States. Only 10 states have runoff elections of any sort and the cases where they are used vary depending on where you live. In Oklahoma we have runoff elections in primaries but not in general elections. What is a runoff? The idea behind a runoff in Oklahoma is that you do not want a small subsection of voters to select the candidates for the general election. This can happen in races that have a lot of candidates. If you have 10 people running for an office, you can easily have someone win with 20 percent of the vote. A runoff is triggered when no candidate in a race receives more than 50 percent of the vote. When a runoff is triggered only the top two finishing candidates continue and everyone else is dropped from consideration. Those candidates then run again. When you only have two candidates someone will always get at least 50 percent of the vote, barring a tie.
Runoffs are important because they change the outcome of elections. In 2018 Gov. Stitt lost in the Republican primary, finishing second behind Mick Cornett. A few months later in the runoff, Stitt was able to unite the Republicans who voted against Cornett and win the runoff election. If Oklahoma did not have a runoff system, then I might be writing about Gov. Cornett’s re-election chances.
Runoffs are also important because they have an abysmal turnout. If Oklahoma’s goal in having this system is to not have candidates with a small base of support win, then it is doing an awful job. I have written about the poor turnout in primaries in this column before. It is important to note that turnout is worse in runoffs. If 15 percent of the voting-eligible population of Oklahoma casts a ballot today, then that should be considered a success.
What is the outcome this Tuesday? Based solely on the June election I would have to say that Markwayne Mullin is a heavy favorite to win. In June Rep. Mullin got 43.6 percent of the vote. T.W. Shannon only managed 17.5 percent. T.W. Shannon only won a single county in the entire state (Comanche County for the record) and he only received over 90,000 fewer votes than Mullin got. It is entirely possible that Shannon can make up for the difference. I would never say never about his chances. I would say that he is facing a steep uphill climb that is going to require him to make up a lot of ground very quickly.
Whoever is declared the winner tonight is the favorite to be sworn into the Senate in January. The winner will face Kendra Horn in the general election. Horn is no pushover. She shocked the world when she won the Oklahoma 5th House district in 2018 (which caused the state Legislature to radically redraw it last year). She has name recognition and experience. She is also a Democrat. The last Democrat to win a prominent statewide race was Brad Henry. This is also a midterm election and midterms tend to favor the party that does not hold the White House. While there are some mixed messages on what party is favored in November it is fair to say that in Oklahoma you must give the nod to the Republicans unless something extraordinary happens.
I would encourage you to take a moment and go vote today. The ballot will be short and so will the lines. That includes you Democrats. You have a Senate runoff as well. Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger are running to see who will face James Lankford in November. And you independents get to vote on the Democratic side, so you have no excuse either. These people are going to be representing us in Washington for the next six years. They will be helping to make important decisions on a range of issues. I encourage you to take a moment to go in and cast a ballot. No matter what your definition of “better” is in politics, things will never get “better” until more of us start participating.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.