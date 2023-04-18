As I write this article we are heading into the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which overturned Roe and made abortion a state-by-state issue. In the aftermath many states, including Oklahoma, either activated trigger-laws or passed new legislation which criminalized abortion. Given that we are a year out it is a good time to take stock of what effect this change in policy has had on public opinion. (For the record, to make things simple, I’m going to use polling data from Gallup throughout this article. If you would like to see the data yourself Gallup’s abortion trend data is available for free on their website.)

One of the major impacts has been an increase in the percentage of registered voters who identify as pro-choice. Prior to Dobbs, Americans were in a stalemate. While we have tons of polls on it, if you asked Americans to identify themselves as pro-choice or pro-life you would find a narrow majority of pro-choice voters. Gallup polls have a few outliers, but for most of their polls find a 48-46 division on the issue (with 2-3 points wiggle room) for the last 20 years. But the most recent polling, taken after Dobbs, shows 55-39 division in favor of pro-choice, the largest gap since 1996. If Americans are evenly divided, then Dobbs shouldn’t have that much of an effect. Obviously the groups who are dissatisfied would flip but why wouldn’t we expect the division of pro-choice and pro-life to stay consistent? Why is public opinion changing in a pro-choice direction?

Tags

Recommended for you