One of the things about being a professor of Political Science is that you get a decent sense of whenever something weird happens in politics because it is one of the few times people actually seek you out to ask you things. My friends and families typically tolerate my discussions about Congress but last week I got a lot of, “What is happening in the House?” text messages. Kevin McCarthy was sworn in as Speaker of the House in the early morning hours Saturday so let’s talk about what just happened.
The Speaker is the leader of the House of Representatives. While the specific powers of the office are left vague, it is mandated by the Constitution. Practically the easiest way to think of the Speaker is that they control the rules and calendar of the U.S. House. A powerful speaker knows exactly how the members are going to vote and if the speaker will lose they will never allow the bill to come up for a vote. Speaker power has flucuated over time but it has always been a powerful position.
The speaker is chosen by the members of the House of Representatives. Historically what happens is that before Congress meets officially the Democratic and Republican representatives get together and chose their leadership. Traditionally what then happens is that when Congress meets for the first session each side nominates their leader for the position of speaker. Then the House votes and the vote is strictly party-line so the majority party’s leader (currently the Republicans) becomes the speaker. That is what always happens. Occasionally there are defections but it is usually a small group and it never affects the outcome of the race. The speaker vote is a formality. It is always one vote and done. You have to go back 100 years to 1923 to find one that became a mess.
Then last week happened.
The Republicans have a very narrow majority of four seats. That means that in any vote if they lose five members they cannot pass anything. So when over a dozen Republican House members voted against Representative McCarthy, he could not get a majority. Since those anti-McCarthy Republicans voted for alternative candidates, the Democrat couldn’t get the majority either.
The problem is that since the speaker swears in the members and sets the rules, when the House doesn’t have a Speaker it has to elect one to move forward. The only other thing it can do is adjourn. So last week Kevin McCarthy would lose and then he would get renominated and he would lose again. He lost 14 times. That is the most failed speaker nominations since before the Civil War.
Eventually on late Friday night on the 14th nomination McCarthy got within a single vote before chaos broke out and Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama had to be physically restrained from attacking the anti-McCarthy Matt Gaetz of Florida. After that disaster the House tried to adjourn but the anti-McCarthy side decided that enough was enough and they agreed to switch their votes to “Present” which changed the math just enough that McCarthy managed a two-vote majority and was named Speaker of the House.
We do not know yet what compromises McCarthy made to get over the finish line but this highlights a problem that is going to come up again and again in the House the next two years. The Republican majority is so thin that they are going to be paralyzed with potential gridlock. If they lose five votes (assuming united Democratic opposition) they cannot pass anything. If they placate the more conservative members, they are going to face pushback from the more moderate members. The House currently has over a dozen Republicans who represent districts that President Biden won in 2020. McCarthy is going to have to thread a lot of needles to get the support of that group while also not losing people like Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert. Herding cats would be an easier task.
Kevin McCarthy is now Speaker of the House. No one can take that away from him. His portrait will hang in the House of Representatives for the remainder of our constitutional republic. By many news accounts it is a position he has wanted for many years. Well… he has it now. I wish him good luck because it is not going to get any easier.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.