One of the things about being a professor of Political Science is that you get a decent sense of whenever something weird happens in politics because it is one of the few times people actually seek you out to ask you things. My friends and families typically tolerate my discussions about Congress but last week I got a lot of, “What is happening in the House?” text messages. Kevin McCarthy was sworn in as Speaker of the House in the early morning hours Saturday so let’s talk about what just happened.

The Speaker is the leader of the House of Representatives. While the specific powers of the office are left vague, it is mandated by the Constitution. Practically the easiest way to think of the Speaker is that they control the rules and calendar of the U.S. House. A powerful speaker knows exactly how the members are going to vote and if the speaker will lose they will never allow the bill to come up for a vote. Speaker power has flucuated over time but it has always been a powerful position.