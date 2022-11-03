Based on input from a good friend, let’s talk about the wonderful world of the military Permanent Change of Station, or PCS. The PCS used to come around every three years. Back in the day you were able to plan your life around the inevitable fact that your kids, your teens, at least, were going to lose their minds every three years when you told them “We have to move.”
On the downside, you and your kids were going to part with several close friends you’ve made over the last three years. You knew you had to organize a yard sale/garage sale to get rid of a bunch of items you just had to have a couple years ago. Based on your rank at the time, you didn’t want to go over your weight limit (you had to pay for any overage on your own). On the upside, you get to buy “new stuff” at your new destination. Going overseas? Great, the fashions and décor are so much more stylish than here.
The thing I remember most is that I didn’t have to lift a finger to organize, sort, wrap, pack, or carry anything. Granted, if you’re anal-retentive like me, you’re going to make sure you organize your stuff into piles before the movers arrive. I was a single dad for 16 of my 21 years in the Army, so I knew how to organize and sort.
First pile is Carry-On. It’s dress and duty uniforms, toiletries, and the ubiquitous “briefcase” (all-important documents/orders/files, etc.). This is the stuff you will be carrying with you. I limited the boys to whatever they could stuff into one duffel bag.
Second pile is what the Army calls Hold Baggage. This is everything you think you will need during the first 30 days at your new duty station. A lot of people ship their vehicle now. This shipment can include essential furniture and appliances, electronics, hand tools. For me, ‘twas my drum set, and my Harley. This second pile is “supposed” to arrive about two weeks after you do. Ha! Good luck with that!
Third pile is everything else in your home, ergo the name Household Goods. If you have stuff over at a friend’s house, it better be in your house when the movers come or you get to ship/mail it to yourself (non-reimbursable).
Okay, you have been notified when the movers will be there. Your supervisor gives you that day off. You know the exact date. The time, somewhere between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., as I recall. You should pick up breakfast/lunch/dinner and some bottled water (or half-gallon of Starbucks coffee) the day before and put it in a cheap Styrofoam cooler with ice (not the coffee). If, for some reason, you are not home when the movers arrive, they will leave a nice note/form on your door. NOW try to get another pick up date within a reasonable timeframe.
As I mentioned earlier, I enjoyed the fact that I never had to lift a finger on moving day. I just sat on my fat butt, with the clipboard, checklist, and pencil the foreman gave me, and I watched them do EVERYTHING. The experienced ones will ask you a question now and again about an item or two. If you’re smart, you’ll offer these industrious, underappreciated people bottles of water from your cooler, or a cup of Starbucks coffee. Don’t forget the cream, sugar, and stirring sticks.
George Keck is an Army Retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.