Based on input from a good friend, let’s talk about the wonderful world of the military Permanent Change of Station, or PCS. The PCS used to come around every three years. Back in the day you were able to plan your life around the inevitable fact that your kids, your teens, at least, were going to lose their minds every three years when you told them “We have to move.”

On the downside, you and your kids were going to part with several close friends you’ve made over the last three years. You knew you had to organize a yard sale/garage sale to get rid of a bunch of items you just had to have a couple years ago. Based on your rank at the time, you didn’t want to go over your weight limit (you had to pay for any overage on your own). On the upside, you get to buy “new stuff” at your new destination. Going overseas? Great, the fashions and décor are so much more stylish than here.