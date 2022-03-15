It was Vladimir Lenin who famously said, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen,” a phrase which perfectly captures the astonishing global transformations and escalating dangers that have swept our world since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
In the span of only a few weeks we have seen the relative stability of the last three decades destroyed. Gone are the illusions that advanced nations have progressed beyond large scale conventional wars; that global trade and rising levels of income would preclude great power conflict; that technology in the form of smart phones and the internet would reduce barriers between peoples and fundamentally weaken authoritarian governments; and that the danger of nuclear war have been reduced to almost zero. Instead, we find ourselves witnesses to a brutal Russian war of conquest in Ukraine, living in a world of increasing economic instability and risk, and standing on the brink of a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia, the two greatest nuclear powers on earth.
We moved towards this moment slowly, and then all in a rush, so that one can argue that the risks have been growing since the end of the Cold War and that what is happening now was also totally unexpected. Since 1991, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has absorbed 11 eastern European countries and three former Soviet republics. Each wanted to join NATO, a defensive alliance formed in 1949 to prevent a Soviet invasion of Western Europe, because they feared Russia. Each expansion, however, humiliated and angered many Russian leaders, who felt the West was ignoring their legitimate security concerns in Eastern Europe. Many in Russia were also alarmed when the United States abandoned the Anti-Ballistic Missile and Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces treaties with Russia, when NATO forces bombed Kosovo in the 1990s, when the United States invaded Iraq and Afghanistan, and when Western powers helped topple Libyan dictator Muammar Gadafi in 2011. They were particularly alarmed when demonstrators in Ukraine forced the ouster of pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. It is no accident that Russia seized the Crimea that same year and instigated a civil war in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine. The following year they intervened militarily in the Syrian Civil War on the side of Syria’s brutal dictator, Bashar al-Assad.
Western countries saw these developments and largely ignored them, just as they ignored brutal internal wars the Russians fought to suppress rebellions in Chechnya in the early 2000s and the former Soviet republic of Georgia in 2008. Western Europe and the United States were stable, rapidly growing in wealth, technologically sophisticated, and seemed to be on the right side of history. Almost everywhere we looked, democracy was on the march as evidenced by the growing number of nations seeking security and economic alliances with us. Our European allies were so comfortable in this post-Cold War environment that many of them allowed their defense spending to lapse and embraced energy dependence on Moscow, and we all tolerated growing cyberattacks from Russia as simply the price of doing business in the new world order.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin, who has ruled Russia as president since 2012 (and previously from 2000 to 2008) was rebuilding the Russian military, crushing civil liberty and freedom of the press, and planning for the day when he might begin to rebuild the old Soviet Union or even the old Tsarist Russian empire, of which Ukraine was an integral part. Some scholars have argued his views hardened after years of Western disrespect, while others assert the former intelligence officer has always been brutal and became more remote due to COVID restrictions, too many years in power, and fear of being overthrown.
Regardless, Putin began assembling his forces to invade Ukraine last Fall, and, just as U.S. intelligence agencies predicted he would, gave them the order to attack in February. The results have been horrifying, as the heroic Ukrainian resistance, aided by an influx of weapons from Western countries, blunted the initial attacks and prompted the Russians to resort to destroying the major cities regardless of casualties and creating the largest refugee crisis since World War II.
Regardless of whatever mistakes the West made over the last thirty years, however, Putin cannot escape responsibility for his war of choice. No one attacked Russia; no NATO country would ever do so without provocation; and the people of Ukraine have a right to choose their own destiny as free people.
Unfortunately, being right may not be enough. We and our allies have rushed to the aid of a country that is neither in NATO nor vital to our national interests. We did so for the right moral reasons, but what happens next must be calculated very carefully lest we stumble into direct confrontation over a country that matters more to Putin than it does to us. The great lesson of the last Cold War was to avoid at all costs conflicts between the United States and Russia in areas of the world that were vital to either country’s interests. That is one of the reasons the Russians backed down during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, and why we did not intervene when Russian crushed uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and in Czechoslovakia in 1968.
We must hope and pray we still have leaders on both sides who remember that lesson, for the longer the war goes on the greater the clamor will become for more intervention, be it in the form of offering offensive weapons like fighter planes or establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Such calls are reckless, for once Americans shoot down Russian planes or destroy Russian missile batteries we are one step closer to all-out war with a man who controls several thousand nuclear warheads.
We must continue to try and deter him, to walk a fine line between assistance and intervention, but we must not back him into a corner.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in history from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women,” among other works.