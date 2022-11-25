This year, again, if we’re still in our own home, we’re thankful. If we haven’t lost everything we had, we’re thankful. If we haven’t lost a lifetime of family mementoes, if we still have our job, if we still have our community, we’re thankful.
When we think about the hundreds of thousands who suddenly became homeless in the aftermaths of devastating hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and floods, and more slowly, through ruinous droughts, it hushes our complaining for a while, anyway. We’re glad we have what we do have.
We cannot imagine what it would be like to live in the daily horrors of war-torn countries or to be helpless, hopeless refugees where poverty, starvation and illness, are what, when you go to sleep at night, you know you will wake up to in the morning — every morning. Now we have our own refugees to think about, to care about, to worry about.
We’re thankful we can go out in our yard, our street, our neighborhood, our city without permission, without fear. That we can get in our car today and drive from Oklahoma to New York or California, to Seattle or Bangor or even Brownsville without being stopped or questioned.
Most of us have so much to be thankful for we have to stop and think when someone asks, “What are you most thankful for this year?” which is what I asked several people one day in October several years ago.
“For my family to laugh with,” a teenager replied.
“For the music in my life,” responded a friend during a concert intermission.
“You mean like this wonderful music,” I persisted.
“I mean like all the beauty around me — the beauty of every day,” she explained.
She introduced me to a woman who had recently moved here so I asked her too. “I feel pretty good,” she said. “I’m thankful for my health.”
I think seeing all the devastation so vividly on our TVs — not always in some remote point on a map but also nearby — and seeing the heartbreak of refugees now in our own country — has made us more conscious, more appreciative of our many blessings, both big and small.
I heard a responsive prayer titled, “We give thanks this day,” by O. Eugene Pickett. Among the things he listed giving thanks for was, “This fragile planet earth, its times and tides, its sunsets and seasons.”
“This fragile earth” we witness being over swept by hurricane, crumpled by quake, swept away by fire, washed away by flood, blown away by drouth, in the melting ice caps in Antarctica. This fragile earth precariously housing but not home for immigrants all over now including the United States of America.
The prayer included, “For high hopes and noble causes, for faith without fanaticism, for understanding of views not shared, we give thanks this day.
And so we, this Thanksgiving, if we have a home, if we have a family or someone to be with, we give thanks this day.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.