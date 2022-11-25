This year, again, if we’re still in our own home, we’re thankful. If we haven’t lost everything we had, we’re thankful. If we haven’t lost a lifetime of family mementoes, if we still have our job, if we still have our community, we’re thankful.

When we think about the hundreds of thousands who suddenly became homeless in the aftermaths of devastating hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and floods, and more slowly, through ruinous droughts, it hushes our complaining for a while, anyway. We’re glad we have what we do have.

