It’s been a minute since I took sociology in college, that is to say I’m nowhere close to an expert. But recent events had me recall some basic information while trying to digest last week’s news.

Lesson one: If something good happens to us, we generally assume it’s because we’re wonderfully talented individuals and our skills manifested that success. If it’s something bad, we assume it’s not our fault, but external factors that resulted in us being unfairly penalized.