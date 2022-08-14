It’s been a minute since I took sociology in college, that is to say I’m nowhere close to an expert. But recent events had me recall some basic information while trying to digest last week’s news.
Lesson one: If something good happens to us, we generally assume it’s because we’re wonderfully talented individuals and our skills manifested that success. If it’s something bad, we assume it’s not our fault, but external factors that resulted in us being unfairly penalized.
There’s a wonderful song by The Eagles called “Get Over It” that begins
I turn on the tube and what do I see
A whole lotta people cryin’ “Don’t blame me”
They point their crooked little fingers at everybody else
Spend all their time feelin’ sorry for themselves
You find examples in any number of courtrooms across the nation. I heard a radio commercial recently urging parents to join a lawsuit regarding a particular substance. I can’t say for certain, but it may have included the words “You may be entitled to significant compensation.”
Of course there are dozens of instances where legal action is warranted. Tobacco companies that refused to acknowledge links to cancer, come to mind. But while I blame them for all the damage done before that connection was exposed, anyone who starts smoking today shouldn’t be allowed to blame anyone but themselves.
It’s not your fault you can’t keep a job. Showing up on time daily is hard and the boss just doesn’t understand. A poor upbringing led you to a life of crime. Oh, that variable rate mortgage you signed has gone through the roof and now you’re crying ‘foul”?
That blame game permeates everything, especially in politics where one side does its best to demonize the other side and tell us all our woes are because the other guy has it out for you. It’s not your fault and all you have to do is listen to me and I’ll lead you to the promised land.
Another favorite tactic is to rail against the offending “they”, demanding the offensive system be torn down, abolished and destroyed. A better solution isn’t required for this type of outrage. The “Defund the Police” was a great example of this ridiculous notion.
Take a divisive political climate, sprinkle in some outrage fueled by fear mongers who no longer hint at a violent solution but out and out encourage it and stir it up. And when it gets out of hand, it will all be someone else’s fault. This newspaper wrote more than a year ago that we can’t cherry pick justice. To do so slides down the road to anarchy.
We’re smarter than that. We’re better than that. And we need to demand better than that.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.