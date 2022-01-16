There’s a saying about opinions and who has them. Sensibilities preclude me from quoting it here. But there are different types of opinions, and sensibilities also dictate they don’t carry the same weight. Opinions of the “keyboard Quixotes” carry less weight in my world than those of someone I know, offered with respect, insight to the subject they’re addressing, and professionalism.
This page is all about opinions.
I know there’s a murkiness to the newspaper that not everyone understands, or subtleties that mean a lot to the journalism profession that can be lost on the reader. To that end, I’ve decided to devote one column per month to a subject related to the newspaper, an effort from within our walls to explain what we do, how and why we do it. Starting with opinions.
On any given day, you’ll see three different types of opinions on this page. In the column to the left if you’re looking at this in print is the editorial. Editorials generally are the opinion of the newspaper as an entity. They’re often written or contributed to by more than one person on the newspaper staff. Political parties have platforms, the opinion of the organization that may or may not be shared by 100 percent of the membership. An editorial is similar in function.
Large papers have groups of individuals meet to discuss an editorial and those discussions can be passionate since, even internally not all the participants will feel the same. But an opinion “by committee”, if you will, will allow the final product to have some subtle nuance, some balance and some perspective that the opinion of a single individual may lack. We write local editorials as often as possible and those are labeled “Our View.” On the days we don’t, we publish editorials from other papers around the country. Those are labeled “Another View”. The others may or may not be something we agree with. We publish them in an attempt to give you a variety of viewpoints from other sources.
The second type of opinion is a column, like the one you’re reading now. It’s the opinion of the author. Columnists can be chosen for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they’re just entertaining. Others are chosen because the paper wishes to balance opinions on the page.
Those that like to criticize the media will often latch on to a column and say it’s proof of organizational bias, when it’s just one person’s opinion. But most newspapers publish opinions they disagree with, preferring to err on the side of openness, rather than censorship.
Columnists generally run in the same space on the same day to help give the page – and the reader – some sense of structure. Occasionally, we’ll accept a guest column, such as the one earlier this week by two Oklahoma District Judges. It was submitted to us because the authors thought the topic (judicial proceedings during a pandemic) was of interest to the public. We agreed and published it Thursday. Being of general interest is a significant consideration. Someone writing about an issue having nothing to do with our area might be rejected as not relevant.
The third (and my favorite) kind of opinion we publish is the “Letter to the Editor.” Like a column, it’s the opinion of the author.
There are a few rules for letters, how long they can be, that you’re not allowed to libel someone (Yes, newspapers can be held liable even if it’s written by a third party.) and have some factual basis the opinion is based upon. Most newspapers won’t publish wildly inaccurate information, even if it’s the writer’s “opinion.” We don’t want to spread misinformation, but will typically give writers a little leeway.
This newspaper welcomes letters to the editor. For a while, that wasn’t the case and I’m happy to say that since we reversed that stance, there’s been a growing use of it by the public. I like to think of it as an endangered species we’ve been able to bring back from the brink.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.