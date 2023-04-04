The political scientist James Stimson wrote that public opinion changes in response to new information. That is not a groundbreaking statement. What is important to remember, Stimson went on to write, was that new information is filtered through our own understanding and biases. That means that if you have already made up your mind on a political issue or campaign, you interpret new information in that light. Information that makes your preferred candidate look bad is either explained away or simply dismissed.

Stimson used this argument to explain why political debates do not matter. They happen so late in the process that by the time they occur the people who watch them have already made up their mind on who they are going to vote for. So we interpret our favorite candidate in the best possible light and the one we aren’t voting for in the worst possible light.

