The free dictionary by Farley defines assassination as “murder committed without the personal provocation of the victim, usually a government official”.
It’s been 45 years since President Ford, in response to perceived attempts on the life of Fidel Castro by our CIA, issued a new policy. The policy stated “No employee of the United States Government shall engage in, or conspire to engage in political assassination.”
About five years later, Ronald Reagan reiterated the forbidden act prohibition, and in the 41 years since, no order or law or policy has changed it. It is still in effect today. So….
1) How did the prohibition allow bombing Libyan President Gaddafi’s home in the mid-’80s in response to the bombing of a disco in Berlin which U.S. troops loved and spent their off-duty hours?
2) How did the prohibition allow President Clinton to bomb Afghanistan camps in the late 1990s after U.S. soldiers were bombed in Africa?
Then, after 9/11, the administration under President Bush declared the ban on assassination would not stop the U.S. from using any means while defending itself, which is how we eventually assassinated Osama Bin Laden, which takes us where we are today.
Is the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its acts of terror a matter of self-defense for the United States? I would argue it could be. Those could be your grandkids lying dead in the street.
And the assassination of politicians is not foreign nor even uncommon, within our own borders.
•Charles Bent, governor of New Mexico Territory, assassinated in his home in Taos by Tomas Romero and Pablo Montoya, by scalping, in 1847.
•Anton Cermak, mayor of Chicago, assassinated while riding in a car in Miami, Florida, by Giuseppe Zangara, gunshot to the lung (probably intended for Franklin Roosevelt), in 1933.
•James A. Garfield, president of the United States, assassinated at the train station in Washington, D.C., by Charles J. Guiteau, gunshot to the spine, in 1881.
•James M. Hinds, representative from Arkansas, while on horseback, gunshot by George Clark of the Ku Klux Klan, in 1868.
•George Moscone, mayor of San Francisco, in his office in City Hall, by Dan White, an outgoing city supervisor, in 1978.
Want more? More familiar names? John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Huey Long, William McKinley, Chris Stevens, and Abraham Lincoln, to name just a few. All political assassinations.
So, we as a nation have suffered political assassinations. We have from time to time ignored them but most certainly we are practitioners since at least the days of Osama and even Saddam, with whom we showed great restraint.
So, we are where we are today. Political assassination ...
•Morally objectionable?
•Stay on the high ground?
•Tolerate but don’t practice?
Dunno, but never have I seen a better argument to cut the head off the snake.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.