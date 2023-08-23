We have all had times in our lives where things got away from us and we found ourselves unprepared for something. That happened to me this week. It got to be the absolute last minute and I was reminded that I wrote the wrong day on my calendar and forgot to write my column. That was pretty embarrassing and I will admit that, like many of you all in this situation, I was scrambling and in need for some grace. It then occurred to me that this was a situation that was not uncommon for many voters to find themselves in. What do I mean by that? Well let’s talk about it.

One of the foundational pieces of political science literature is a book called “The American Voter”. Prior to that book most scholars assumed that voters in a democracy behaved in an idealistic manner. They looked at the policy statements by the candidates, evaluated them based on their own preferences, and then they selected their preferred candidate. “The American Voter” which was based on a study of hundreds of voters in the 1952 and 1956 elections found that most people did no such thing. They mostly based their votes on partisan identity. The troubling thing for the researchers was that this partisan identity was very ill-defined.