This column is not about guns. Not really. I mention that upfront because when you talk about guns people tighten up. So I’m going to write about guns but I’m going to make a broader point. You have to look under the surface of the data to see the point.

Last week Fox News released the results of a poll of registered voters that found that on many proposals the American public wants to see some forms of gun control implemented. Eighty-seven percent favored background checks prior to purchasing a gun. Eighty-one percent favored stepping up enforcement of existing gun laws and increasing the age at which someone could buy a gun to 21. Eighty percent favored mental health checks for gun buyers and allowing the police to take guns away from people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Seventy-seven percent favor a mandatory 30-day waiting period for gun purchases. That’s a lot of consensus. As I student of public opinion I will note that those numbers would certainly drop a bit if we had a specific policy proposal with a dollar amount attached to it but if you are a gun control advocate it is hard to beat 87%.