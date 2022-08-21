It’s always good to sit down with elected officials, away from their hectic schedule. It’s my belief you get a “genuine” feel, as opposed to when they’re on in front of a crowd. I remember my days working in Pauls Valley in the ‘80s when Dave McCurdy was my congressman. On a rare occasion, he’d come in, collapse on the office sofa reserved for guests, loosen his tie, and we’d just talk. Those rare occasions provided much more insight than listening to a hundred speeches.

Folks representing about eight newspapers, including yours truly, got to visit with Rep. Tom Cole last week at a meeting in Purcell. I’ve always liked Rep. Cole, going back to my days at The Norman Transcript. He’s always been knowledgeable about national issues, but we’d occasionally talk about history, a favorite shared passion.

Recommended for you