It’s always good to sit down with elected officials, away from their hectic schedule. It’s my belief you get a “genuine” feel, as opposed to when they’re on in front of a crowd. I remember my days working in Pauls Valley in the ‘80s when Dave McCurdy was my congressman. On a rare occasion, he’d come in, collapse on the office sofa reserved for guests, loosen his tie, and we’d just talk. Those rare occasions provided much more insight than listening to a hundred speeches.
Folks representing about eight newspapers, including yours truly, got to visit with Rep. Tom Cole last week at a meeting in Purcell. I’ve always liked Rep. Cole, going back to my days at The Norman Transcript. He’s always been knowledgeable about national issues, but we’d occasionally talk about history, a favorite shared passion.
On this day, however, it was all business and national issues.
Most interesting to me was Cole’s comment on the recently-passed computer chip legislation. We’ve seen the impact as manufacturers fought to overcome lost productivity from the beginning of the pandemic. For most of us, the evidence is on car lots woefully lacking inventory.
But the congressman noted a much more significant impact. Taiwan produces the vast majority of the world’s chips, he said. Closer to home, he said the Army’s Javelin missile system contains a number of chips for operation, none of which are manufactured in the U.S. With ongoing tensions involving China and Taiwan, it’s hard not to see that as one example of a huge national security threat.
I thought you might be interested in some other topics that were covered:
As you might suspect, he opposed President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Cole said he felt it unwise to raise taxes during a recession and the best way to control inflation was to increase energy production.
He commented on the FBI search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. He said it’s hard to think politics wasn’t involved in some way, but “nobody knows.” He added for those involved in the implementation of the search “You better be right,” acknowledging there’s a lot yet we don’t know. He added he questions whether it had to happen 90 days before an election and he’d seen nothing that warranted this kind of urgency.
Dollars for the National Science Foundation, he said, was a chunk of the chip legislation that’s not getting talked about. Since fellow Oklahoman Frank Lucas will chair the science committee, depending how the election goes, Oklahoma will have influence on those expenditures. He also added the only part of that bill that will go into effect quickly will be the hiring of the IRS agents.
I don’t recall the particular topic he was commenting on, but one statement was telling about the conditions in Congress. “If everyone does what’s in their best interest, we’ll be fine,” he said. “The problem will be how they react to the election.” He said if some members “are so mad or so heartbroken” over election results, there could be an impact on getting things done.
That’s about as good an assessment of the situation as I’ve heard of late.
I asked him if he shared the opinion offered by Rep. Lucas at the recent state press meeting that “compromise was a dirty word.” He agreed, adding representatives are attacked in their districts if they work in a bipartisan manner. As voters, that’s something we need to change.
