I ran across a piece on foxnews.com concerning what life was like in the USA 50 years ago, and was completely confounded that it was all so completely familiar to me. A young guy like me. And it was about 50 years ago that I first crossed the front gate at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. The article provided some recollections.
1. Fifty years ago, the top song was “Brand New Key” by Melanie. It had something to do with a roller skate key. I remember it was catchy. Melanie said it took her 15 minutes to write it, so we aren’t talking classic here. This year, 2022, Mariah Carey, in a song first published in 1987, dominated the charts with “All I Want for Christmas is You”. I told Terry, when Mariah Carey calls, I’m outta here!
2. Fifth years ago we all wore bell-bottom jeans. There are pics out there of Lee Baxter in bell bottom jeans. Don’t search for them or you’ll regret it. Everybody at Fort Sill and in Lawton wore them. Fifty years later we seem to be repeating the mistake as Gen Z loves their newly fashionable bell bottoms.
3. Fifty years ago, the space shuttle was introduced. About that long ago, Oklahoma started trying to get them to land at Burns Flat. Ain’t happening. But what has happened since then has included the intro of the International Space Station, launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, and other spacelab missions. Now, 50 years later, Musk, Bezos, and Branson are racing to build reliable commercial space transportation. Maybe we should talk to them into Burns Flat as a spaceport?
4. Fifty years ago, gas averaged 36 cents per gallon. I remember paying 19 cents in a gas war. In Lawton. Fifty years later, according to the Energy Information Administration, retail prices average about $4.49 nationally. Should we then consider ourselves lucky to be paying a bit less here in Oklahoma?
5. Fifty years ago, median family income was $11,120. In Oklahoma it was less. Now, some 50 years later we find that median family income to be $79,900. In Oklahoma it is $54,449; in Comanche County even a bit lower at $52,161. Are we doing fine, Oklahoma?
6. Fifty years ago the median price for a new home was $27,600. In Lawton, I bought my first, one-year old house, for $26,500 in Almor West. I gave the guy $250 and assumed his $233 mortgage payment. And he threw in a washer/dryer, fridge and all window coverings. I didn’t know how I’d make the payment. But we did.
7. Fifty years ago the drinking age varied from state to state. Many states had 18 and it wasn’t till 1984 the feds standardized it at 21. I remember carrying my own bottle into the Sandpiper Club or Mr. Z’s or less reputable places I’d best not publicly name. Comanche County and Lawton were dry 50 years ago. Trust me on this. Totally dry. Not.
Dunno know if we were better or worse 50 years ago. I suspect we were neither. Just really different. And the prediction for 2072?
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.