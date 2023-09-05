One of the things that frustrates me when I listen to people running for office is when they make policy proposals that are either blatantly unconstitutional or have no realistic chance of ever being implemented. These proposals are occasionally worth exploring because it is worth asking why someone would propose such an idea in the first place. So today I would like to talk to you about a proposal made by a candidate for the Republican nominee for president in 2024, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Mr. Ramaswamy has proposed to raise the voting age from 18 to 25. Now there would be some exceptions to this change. A person in that age range could vote if they accomplished one of the following tasks. A person could perform six months of service either in the United States military or as a first responder. Alternatively a person in that age range could pass a civics exam. The one Ramaswamy has proposed is the naturalization test given to immigrants to the United States before granted citizenship. If none of these standards are met, then the person would not be able to vote until they reached the age of 25.

Recommended for you