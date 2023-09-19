It was Election Day last week in Oklahoma. While I am no longer a registered voter in the city of Lawton, I still feel an attachment and so I logged on to the Oklahoma Election Board’s website last Tuesday evening so I could see how the elections in my old stomping grounds came out. The Proposition is what I would like to talk about.

For those of you who were unaware on Tuesday, voters in Lawton approved a bond measure which, according to the text, will allow the city to perform improvements to roads, bridges, and utilities. That Lawton can use improvements to its infrastructure is not surprising to anyone reading this column. I used to joke that potholes and the heat where the two issues that crossed the political divide in the city. The dollar amount, $60 million dollars, is high but it was around the level that other municipalities passed on Tuesday. It actually pales in comparison to the voters in the Sapulpa Public Schools District that passed a bond issue that was over a quarter of a million dollars.