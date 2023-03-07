On March 7, 2023 there’s a special election – State Question 820. The state question would create a state law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for persons 21 or older.

Supporters of SQ 820 have ran a well-funded campaign stating that the recreational marijuana industry will bring in millions of dollars in revenue for Oklahoma, including for schools, health care and public safety. The campaign also claims that SQ 820 will create jobs and generate economic development across Oklahoma. It also will offer “common sense criminal justice reform” such as expungement and will eliminate incarceration for minor marijuana possession.

