On March 7, 2023 there’s a special election – State Question 820. The state question would create a state law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for persons 21 or older.
Supporters of SQ 820 have ran a well-funded campaign stating that the recreational marijuana industry will bring in millions of dollars in revenue for Oklahoma, including for schools, health care and public safety. The campaign also claims that SQ 820 will create jobs and generate economic development across Oklahoma. It also will offer “common sense criminal justice reform” such as expungement and will eliminate incarceration for minor marijuana possession.
Projections for the vote on SQ 820 campaign do indicate that the recreational marijuana industry would bring increase revenue into the state. However, I submit to voters that money cannot be the overwhelming motivator. As president of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police our organization, along with the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association, are strongly opposed to SQ 820.
Our country is in a drug crisis and it has been very difficult to evade the world of substance abuse. Oklahoma is no difference, as we continue to set records for drug usage and overdose deaths annually. If recreational marijuana is given legal status, it will be even more challenging for our community. Just a couple weeks ago Lawton Police Detectives removed over 85 pounds of meth, 18 pounds of marijuana and 9,000 + fentanyl pills from the streets of our city. The marijuana produced today has a much higher concentration of THC; the component that creates the “high” and that makes it more addictive. Addiction leads to poor decision-making as an addict looks to feed a habit.
SQ 820 removes the last vestiges of danger or concern. Legalizing recreational marijuana tells Oklahomans, including our youth under the age of 21, that marijuana must not be that bad. Nothing could be further from the truth. In our border state of Colorado, which legalized marijuana a few years ago, traffic deaths in which drivers tested positive for marijuana increased 109 percent, marijuana use for ages 12 and older increased 58 percent and suicide incidents in which toxicology results were positive for marijuana increased 395 percent from 2006 to 2018.
If Oklahomans vote yes for SQ 820 we will inherit the problems of Colorado. As a sworn officer of over 30 years, I have unfortunately had a front row seat to life’s disasters and seen far too many of our families suffer from the effect of drugs and its abuse. I have seen families torn apart by loss of jobs, individuals pass away due to a fentanyl overdose and people turn to a life of crime to feed their habit. Time and time again these problems commenced with just a little joint.
I am a huge advocate of voting, it is the constitutional right of every American. In my adult years I have never advocated to anyone as to how they should vote but always stressed the importance of voting. This time is different. I am asking citizens to please join me and the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police in this fight. It is our obligation to protect our children, families, communities and our state from the infestation brought by addiction and substance abuse. Please vote NO to SQ 820 on March 7.
James T. Smith, Chief of Police
Lawton Police Department
President Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police