Volunteers are the backbone of so many community organizations and initiatives. Many organizations depend on community volunteers to help them fulfill their work and missions. With April being National Volunteer Appreciation month, I focus on the value and importance of volunteerism. Theodore Roosevelt once said, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” It is incredible to live and work in a community where so many individuals and organizations genuinely care about the community in which they live. You don’t have to look too far to see the selfless acts of so many community volunteers.

A great example is the excellent work United Way of Southwest Oklahoma does. You’ll see volunteers from across the area roll up their collective sleeves and get to work helping to make this a better place to live for all of us on April 21st for the annual David Hegwood Day of Caring. You’ll also see some of Great Plains Technology Center’s staff pitching in and lending a hand.