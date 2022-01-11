The first “Fast & the Furious” movie is relatively forgettable except for one line that has stuck with me for twenty years. At one point in the film Paul Walker tells Vin Diesel that, though he just lost a car race, he “almost had him.” Vin responds with the following pearl of wisdom, “It doesn’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning’s winning.”
What does that have to do with anything? Well, just before Christmas Sen. Jim Inhofe wrote an op-ed in the National Review defending the Electoral College. The article was written in a very partisan style so I cannot recommend it as a learning tool. What I CAN say is that one of the Senator’s points is 100 percent wrong. What was it and why did I start this article with a Vin Diesel quote? Let’s find out.
Sen. Inhofe’s op-ed, written with Trent England, presents the Electoral College as the only thing protecting the United States from a hostile takeover of liberals. Which, provocative language aside, has some basis in fact. Since 1988 the Republican candidate for president has won the popular vote once. That was 2004. It is easy to see why the Electoral College has become a polarized political issue. Democrats would have won at least two elections this century (2000 and 2016) that they lost because of the Electoral College.
The problem Sen. Inhofe’s argument is in this quote he shared on Twitter. “The Electoral College is a guarantee that while political candidates may treat Oklahoma as flyover country, Oklahomans will have as clear and powerful a voice in electing presidents as San Franciscans and New Yorkers.” That is false.
The reason that presidential candidates do not come to Oklahoma has nothing, NOTHING, to do with our size or our location. Presidential candidates spend time in states like New Hampshire and Nevada which are smaller than Oklahoma. The problem that Oklahoma has is that we are partisan.
The Electoral College (with two exceptions) says that if a candidate wins the most votes in a state, then they get all the votes from that state. In Oklahoma that is seven votes. To get back to Vin Diesel; it doesn’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. You win the election by one vote, and you get all seven of Oklahoma’s electors. You don’t have to be a political genius to know that Oklahoma is a very Republican state but let’s put it in context. No Democratic presidential candidate since Al Gore has won the majority in even a single Oklahoma county. Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to get 40 percent of the vote. No Democratic candidate has come within even 5 percentage points of the Republican since 1976. That was 46 years ago! If Lincoln Riley were the Republican nominee for president in 2024, he would still win Oklahoma.
Partisanship is the reason national politics dismisses Oklahoma. National Democrats don’t come here because no matter what they do, they will not win. National Republicans don’t come because no matter how little they do, they will not win. That isn’t a partisan statement. I went to graduate school in Illinois, and we had the same problem in reverse. President Obama lived in Chicago, and he still never campaigned there.
This has an impact on voters. Research has shown that voter turnout goes down in elections that are forgone conclusion. Voting can be a hassle for some people and the motivation to get out and participate is lessened when we know what the conclusion is going to be before the election happens.
In 2020 the voter turnout for the United States was around 67 percent. In Oklahoma it was about 55 percent. The Electoral College was one of the primary causes of that difference. You can see it across the United States. Partisan states have lower turnout. Look at the change in voter turnout from 2016 to 2020 in Texas. What caused that increase? Polls showed that the race was likely to be close. That motivated Texans to turnout in a way they have not been motivated for decades.
So does the Electoral College benefit Oklahomans? If you primarily care about tallying points for the Republican Party, then the answer is yes. If you care about motivating Oklahomans to get out and participate, then the answer is no. The Electoral College does not protect Oklahoma’s political influence. The Electoral College protects the political influence of Oklahoman Republicans. Getting rid of the Electoral College would not increase Oklahoma’s political influence either. It would only increase the political influence of Oklahoma Democrats. Whether it is a presidential campaign or an illegal street race, “Winning’s winning” and the goal is to win. A wise man once said that before jumping into a sports car and racing off to steal some DVDs.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.