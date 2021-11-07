For reasons I can’t fathom, it dawned on me last week that there are no longer variety shows on TV. Society, I think, is diminished because of that fact.
Legendary figures such as Ed Sullivan and Steve Allen were “must see” TV before that was a marketers tagline. Dean Martin, Dinah Shore, and the Smothers Brothers hosted programs that featured their own brand of talent and also introduced us to the luminaries of the day, as well as up-and-coming acts. They were far beyond “up-and-coming” but it’s a good bet the most famous appearance in history remains the Beatles debut on the Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964.
Dad mandated we watch “Hee Haw” and, despite ‘70s-era teenagers not being their targeted demographic, some of it was pretty good and it educated me to a genre of music I’d have otherwise probably avoided.
Favorites growing up in the Stringer home included “Red Skelton”, the “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and “Flip Wilson”. Mom was a huge fan of Andy Williams’ show and, of course, the “Carol Burnett Show”. I don’t know if, outside of the glory days of “Saturday Night Live”, we’ve ever seen an ensemble cast to rival Carol’s cohorts, especially Tim Conway and Harvey Korman. Many of the best sketches live on digitally and, while the internet has the ability to drag you down one rabbit hole after another, those are a diversion down memory lane I can take again and again. You can’t do much better than the skit featuring Conway as a clumsy dentist and Korman as the patient or Conway describing a pair of Siamese twin circus elephants as examples of comedic brilliance.
As the variety platform disappeared, “reality” TV emerged. I’ll admit I watched about half the first season of “Survivor” but avoid everything else like elective brain surgery. I care nothing about bachelors, bachelorettes, big brothers or who’s dancing with the stars. While “American Idol”, “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” have launched more than a number of noteworthy careers, the drama, backstories and amped up anxiety until winners are chosen are only mildly more interesting than watching the weather channel 24/7.
I don’t care about Kim, Khloe, Kourtney or Honey Boo Boo. And I’m certain they feel similarly about me.
Reality TV is about as real as me successfully walking onto the Oklahoma Sooners football team. (I do still have four years of eligibility.) If my life had anywhere near the drama that exists in these examples of “real” life, you’d likely find me buying a one-way ticket to a desert island, living out my remaining years re-enacting “Cast Away” and talking to a volleyball named Wilson.
Reality, of course, is different for different individuals. Fortune shines its light only on a percentage of the population each day, and some gather more than their share. But if what’s portrayed as “reality” is real for most Americans, we have issues far deeper than we want to acknowledge. I daresay even Dr. Phil would throw up his hands in surrender.
I’ll take a Sonny and Cher rendition of “I Got You Babe” 100 times before I watch one second of whatever replaced Snooki’s doings on Jersey Shore.
So how about a little more variety and less reality.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.