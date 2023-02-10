What does it say about our society when a radio station gives away a free divorce on Valentine’s Day?
You don’t know whether to laugh or cry or applaud.
On Valentine’s Day quite a few years ago, a radio station in Charleston, West Virginia, accepted applications from West Virginians only for a free divorce. The winner was to be drawn at 5 p.m.
The program director cautioned that it was a real divorce, and that people shouldn’t enter if they weren’t serious. He added that the free gift was for an uncomplicated divorce and that couples who were going to bitterly battle it out should get their own lawyers.
The contest was stopped at 4 p.m. with 1,500 entries. At 5 p.m., the station announced a winner. She had been married 15 years and separated for seven, according to a story in the Charleston Gazette. Both she and her husband were living with someone else and she was six months pregnant. Everyone involved wanted the divorce but couldn’t afford it.
If this should become a trend, when a spouse is considering Valentine’s Day gifts, divorce could be an option, along with jewelry, chocolates and lingerie.
The city in Oklahoma with the highest divorce rate is Holdenville, with 15.0 percent of people over 15 years of age being divorced, according to census data. The overall Oklahoma divorce rate, according to the 2016-2020 Community Survey, is 7 percent, compared to the U.S. divorce rate of 10.9 percent.
Divorce rates have fallen substantially among college-educated couples but not among less-affluent, less-educated couples.
My husband, the ex-Marine, was a romantic. We had just started dating when I opened my college shorthand textbook in class one Friday to discover a sweet note to his “Patchouli blossom” telling me he had got a ride home for the weekend. I had to look up patchouli blossom in the dictionary.
He enjoyed Valentine’s Day. He wrote me a poem every year and I run across them tucked into books and drawers. One year, he printed “VALENTINE” in capital letters with red marker on a sticky note, scrawled “I love you!” below and taped it inside the door of the kitchen cabinet that held coffee cups so I saw it the first thing February 14th. It’s still there.
Each year, he brought me a huge, red, heart-shaped box of chocolates. He liked giving jewelry and his last Valentine’s Day gift was blue sapphire earrings. He died two months later.
I don’t want to hear about divorce as a Valentine’s Day gift. We are depressed by the daily dose of sensational news stories about all the terrible things that spouses think up to do to one another. Surely, one day devoted to the idea of romance, of love, can be tolerated.
And Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be just for lovers. It can be a day to tell all the people we love that we love them. My Daddy always gave my sister and me a Valentine’s Day gift. It’s a good day to remind children, parents, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends that you love them. We can never hear, “I love you,” too often.
Chocolates are nice, too.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.