In 1887, recognizing the need for cooperative action to address their city’s health and welfare problems, a Denver woman, a priest, two ministers, and a rabbi got together. What sounds like the beginning of a bad joke ended up being the start of a worldwide organization that has been central to helping build stronger, more resilient communities for more than 135 years.

The Denver group created an organization to serve as an agent to collect funds for local charities, as well as to coordinate relief services, counsel, refer clients to cooperating agencies, and make emergency assistance grants in cases that could not be refereed. That year the group raised $21,700 and created a movement that would become United Way.

