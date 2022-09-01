In 1887, recognizing the need for cooperative action to address their city’s health and welfare problems, a Denver woman, a priest, two ministers, and a rabbi got together. What sounds like the beginning of a bad joke ended up being the start of a worldwide organization that has been central to helping build stronger, more resilient communities for more than 135 years.
The Denver group created an organization to serve as an agent to collect funds for local charities, as well as to coordinate relief services, counsel, refer clients to cooperating agencies, and make emergency assistance grants in cases that could not be refereed. That year the group raised $21,700 and created a movement that would become United Way.
Today’s United Way is still bringing together people, organizations, and communities around a common cause, a shared vision, and a common path forward. Through the mission, “Improve lives by mobilizing the caring power within our community,” the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma fights for the education, income stability, health, and basic needs of every person in Southwest Oklahoma.
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma supports numerous programs through funded partner organizations. These programs align within the specific focus areas of the organization: education, income stability, health, and basic needs. With the funding support of United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, 19 local partner agencies, and United Way’s in-house education program, Success by 6, produces sustained, positive changes in the lives of children and adults in our community.
So how do they do it? United Way of Southwest Oklahoma raises money through the local volunteer-run campaign that kicks off with the Blue Tie Gala to be held on Sept. 9, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton. The event is being co-chaired by Natalie Fitch and Lorie-Ann Garrison, long-time United Way supporters, and this year’s event appears to be on track to be tremendously successful.
When asked about this year’s event, Ms. Garrison comments, “The Blue Tie Gala has become known as an event that not only is the catalyst to providing much-needed aid for our community, but also one that brings philanthropic hearts together to celebrate the pure joy of giving back to our community. We are expected to set a record for dollars raised at this year’s event, a true indication that post-covid, our donors are ready to get back to the task at hand-changing lives through generosity.”
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma President and CEO Lauren Ellis shares, “Our annual fundraising campaign is off to a tremendous start. With our Gala only 10 days away, we expect the momentum to skyrocket. Our Campaign Chairman, Mark Scott (Arvest Bank), has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $1,350,000 for the 2022 Campaign. The number was chosen strategically, based on inflation numbers and consumer price index data.”
Ms. Ellis continues, “When inflation hits a community like it has our own, our vulnerable neighbors find themselves in even worse situations. I have been a United Way Executive for 11 years and have never seen the need so great.”
Contributing to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma campaign is a great way to invest in a stronger, more resilient, thriving community. If you would help to help the citizens of our community through an investment in United Way or by purchasing a ticket to attend the Blue Tie Gala on Sept. 9, you can call 580-355-0218 or visit uwswok.org for more details.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.