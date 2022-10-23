We seem to be in a battle for the soul of America. And the primary players have a credibility gap with voters.

For the first time in history, a recent Gallup survey recorded all three branches of the federal government with approval ratings of less than 50 percent. Earlier this month, it was reported only 38 percent of us trust the legislative branch, 43 percent trust the executive branch and less than half trust the judicial branch. Oh, and only 34 percent of you trust the media.