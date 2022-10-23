We seem to be in a battle for the soul of America. And the primary players have a credibility gap with voters.
For the first time in history, a recent Gallup survey recorded all three branches of the federal government with approval ratings of less than 50 percent. Earlier this month, it was reported only 38 percent of us trust the legislative branch, 43 percent trust the executive branch and less than half trust the judicial branch. Oh, and only 34 percent of you trust the media.
Still, for all the apparent media distrust, more and more entities fight for access to our audience, desperately trying to control the narrative while they do it. Many will tell their partisans the media is horrible. Unless of course we say what they want us to say and how they want us to say it. A legislator once slammed my newspaper for “refusing” to run his press release as if there was some kind of obligation on our part. The fact that we’d already done a story telling both sides of the issue, using items from his office, didn’t fit his bias.
I receive multiple requests each week from organizations wanting to provide “valuable” content to our readers. One last week said they’d provide it for free, but we had to agree to publish it as is and make no changes. (Note: Any content of that nature would be clearly labeled as paid or sponsored.) Even editorial page submissions aren’t guaranteed unedited access since we’re liable for what we print, even if written by others.
Earlier this year, organizers of a political event in Ohio attempted to control the message by placing absurd restrictions on reporters’ coverage. Any reporter who attended had to agree to certain rules including only interviewing attendees who were pre-screened by organizers. They also had to allow organizers free use of any video content for promotional purposes, submit a pre-coverage explanation of how any news footage would be used, and were prohibited from entering the hotel room of any attendee.
Attempts like this to control the message are nothing short of offensive to reporters, and should be to the audience as well. No story should be trusted if those interviewed have been pre-screened to a particular point of view. Imagine if the city council limited us to only interview selected citizens of those attending the council meetings?
The above restrictions were for a GOP-framed event. But do you really think we’d have heard about Hillary’s deplorables and President Obama’s reports of opponents clinging to guns and Bibles if restrictions like that are normalized?
We surveyed our readers recently and respondents rated themselves highly engaged, active on community issues and influential in their social groups. That audience remains one of the most valuable assets we possess. And it would be irresponsible and unethical to just spoon-feed them whatever selected bits of “valuable” message some organization or corporation feels is appropriate. I still lean toward giving readers more information and letting them decide.
As to those trust numbers above? Not doing what hyper partisans want is the best way for us to improve our rating.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.