I got this message by text earlier this week:
“Need book titles. Gonna be in the hospital 5-7 days. No girly books. I do not read junk writers. Love historical military, American West, travel novels.”
My first question was “Who is this?” I was one of 16 others on that thread. Most were identified only by their cell phone numbers. Two appeared as contacts of people I know.
Of course in this day and age, you may get texts from random numbers that are scams, ne’er-do-wells and all sorts of riff-raff. But since I did know two people on the thread, I replied “Who is this?” and the reply was “Inigo Montoya.” If you don’t recognize the name, I hope you’ll find a way to watch “The Princess Bride.” It’s a good diversion and features some great characters and a few really special cameos.
Long story short, I did know the text’s originator, a newspaper industry cohort I’ve been friends with for at least 15 years. But when he retired, he changed his phone number and we’d never updated our contact information. He obviously still had mine, but …
The funniest part was, as I read through the comments of everyone else who replied, I began to suspect who the author was. Few people in my life feel as at home in a constant state of sarcasm, irreverence and cheap laughs as this guy. And everyone in his orbit transitions into that mode when we’re around him. It’s one of those friendships in which you better be on your game or you’re going to be mercilessly targeted. Our circle, when everyone’s at their peak, is more like a Friar’s Club roast than anything else. And he’s usually the emcee.
I know many people who have hundreds of “good friends”. I’ve never been that type.
In college, high school and even back into grade school, I always had a small circle of friends. Usually a group of four or five people who ran together. We generally avoided the big parties and the big crowds, left alone in some deep, dark discussion of a topic most would find meaningless.
I was pretty sure this obviously serious text conversation involved friends. I had my suspicions when one on the thread said they couldn’t send any to him because the pages in their books had all been colored on. Another asked if the pages had also been chewed on, and still one more wondered why he was going to the mental hospital. I sent a few of my most recent favorite reads along, along with get well wishes, carefully camouflaged in snarky comments.
And I find it more than a little satisfying that, doing nothing more than reading a collection of text messages, I was correctly able to determine who was looking for those book titles. He never did identify himself. But we know.
The only question that remains is finding out what hospital he’s in. As he’s a die-hard Texan who hates all things Oklahoma, I think I may need to show up with the Rodgers & Hammerstein soundtrack, push play and lay the remote just out of reach.
True friendships are too rare.
Get well soon, Jim.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.