Taking a road trip last week provided a chance to clear my head. The windshield time and the open highway offers up time to think, reflect and plan new ways to address the ever-changing business landscape.
Unfortunately, the scenery also provided a wake up call.
Heading east across north Texas toward Fort Worth I saw a train headed my way and my first thought was I’m glad it was paralleling my path and I wasn’t going to have to wait at a crossing. (Unfortunately, that time suck came later in the trip.)
But as the train got closer it provided a distinct portrait of how business has changed, and how that change has accelerated during the pandemic. That rolling shipment of freight, containing an unknown variety and number of items, was probably a mile long in my estimation. Each flatcar trailing the locomotive carried four cargo containers. That’s nothing most of us don’t see on a regular basis. What was surprising was that 100 percent of those cargo containers on the first half of that train had a single word on the side: Amazon.
The shift in the retail environment has been going on for decades. Towns with once healthy downtowns, where locally-owned shops stood side by side with an occasional regional or national brand sprinkled in. Stores like OTASCO and TG&Y existed symbiotically with the local hardware and clothing brands.
Superstores entered the environment and local folks tried to find a way to adapt, generally focusing on the service that was missing in the big box stores. Ordering things by mail was also a part of the landscape, but consumers really liked touching and feeling the product and knew you’d have to wait days or weeks for your purchase to arrive using mail order. Even malls, once an “ooh ahh” experience for any town that could secure one, faded and/or failed across the country.
Amazon changed the game, offering delivery in just a day or two and an unlimited product line.
And while that may be welcome for consumers, our community economic landscape changed. Jobs shifted from local storefronts to the big box stores and fulfillment centers.
But the change isn’t good for the community as a whole, at least in my opinion. The migration of jobs was a net loss for rural areas and pushed the shift to urban centers. Support of local charitable events, sports teams and schools may occur, but at a reduced rate.
It’s easy to think of the shift as just another look back at the “good old days” but this seems more consequential to me.
That train was transporting more than clothing and widgets destined for someone’s home. It also carried just one more load of Americana to the landfill, all neatly packed in discarded cardboard boxes.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.