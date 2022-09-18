I have been missing my lifelong friend and childhood hero, Toby Dawn McIntyre, so I was excited to see him standing on the front porch. I barely opened the door, however, when he pushed past me. “Where you hiding them, Tommy Boy?” he demanded as he began rifling through random cabinets, drawers, and closets. I played it cool while I mentally checked off all the items I had hidden from him for his own good over the years (mostly harmonicas, roller blades, and berets). “The phone books!” he screamed. “Phone books!”

Apparently, Toby Dawn recently asked to see a phone book at a local establishment, and the high schooler working the counter was clueless. One thing led to another, and Mr. McIntyre decided that in my past as a public school superintendent I purged phone books from the schools — a blatant and fascist act of censorship. Curiously enough, I recently received a phone book in the mail, and like the local teenager, I was a little confused, but nonetheless I saved it. As Toby decried the evils of censorship, I handed him the thin, little book of lonely landlines.