Despite our tremendous wealth and technology, or perhaps because of it, we find ourselves politically polarized, increasingly segregated by wealth, education, and race, connected and yet isolated by our smart phones, and struggling to remember what we have in common and what still makes our society the envy of much of the world. We live under the shadow of potentially catastrophic climate change, and almost 80 years after the end of the Second World War we are witness once again to a major conflict in Europe that has raised anew the specter of a nuclear holocaust.
One of the consequences of so much stress and strife is a seemingly endless avalanche of bad news emanating from our laptops, our phones, and our newspapers. Opinion pieces are too often filled with dark foreboding, conspiracy theorists run amok, and therapists tell us our collective mental health is at an all-time low. We all struggle at times to make sense of the world, to find reasons for optimism, and to offer hope to our loved ones as we grow older and our youthful innocence gives way to a jaded skepticism that is perhaps the worst thing we can impart to the next generation.
It is with that in mind that for this week I have decided to offer you something more reflective and perhaps more permanent than another editorial. Opinion pieces like mine have a tendency, even when they are insightful and well-informed, to rage against the status quo and find fault with our fellow citizens, and because they are usually the product of a particular time and place they seldom have lasting value as a source of inspiration or information. They are valuable, even crucial, as a means of generating debate in a democratic society, but there are times when we need hope more than we need a new cause to fight for, when we need tools to confront the world as it is rather than the motivation to change it on our own.
This week is one of those times, and so instead of a column assailing the ills of our world I offer you the poem “Desiderata” by Max Ehrmann. The title comes from the Latin word desiderate, which means to wish or long for, and the work will be familiar to many readers because it was distributed widely in the 1960s and ‘70s. Ehrmann copyrighted the poem in 1927, but made the mistake of distributing it without copyright notices in 1933 and 1942, thereby losing his copyright protection and inadvertently allowing other authors to change the wording, form, and structure and claim the work as their own. The poem appears here in one long paragraph, as he intended, with the original text. My hope is that you find meaning in Erhmann’s words, that the poem gives you strength on the hard days, and that it provides you as much comfort as it has given me.
“Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even to the dull and the ignorant; they too have their story. Avoid loud and aggressive persons; they are vexatious to the spirit. If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself. Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time. Exercise caution in your business affairs, for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals, and everywhere life is full of heroism. Be yourself. Especially do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love; for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment, it is as perennial as the grass. Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth. Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness. Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here. And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy.”
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.