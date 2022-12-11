Tis the season to deck the halls with holiday spirit. This is my favorite time of the year. Not only are our schools spreading holiday cheer this month with the festive decor and programs, but our district admin buildings and sites are getting into the Winter Wonderland mood as well. The splendor of it all definitely sets the scene for glad tidings. With Christmas programs, holiday concerts and special community collaborations, our students and staff are exceptionally busy.

In the hustle and bustle of the holiday festivities, we still have semester tasks to complete and preparations for a new year to make. As fast as this year is coming to an end, we must remember to slow down and enjoy these moments. Soak in the laughter, the smells of baked goodies, and the memories being created in the moment.