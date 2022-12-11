Tis the season to deck the halls with holiday spirit. This is my favorite time of the year. Not only are our schools spreading holiday cheer this month with the festive decor and programs, but our district admin buildings and sites are getting into the Winter Wonderland mood as well. The splendor of it all definitely sets the scene for glad tidings. With Christmas programs, holiday concerts and special community collaborations, our students and staff are exceptionally busy.
In the hustle and bustle of the holiday festivities, we still have semester tasks to complete and preparations for a new year to make. As fast as this year is coming to an end, we must remember to slow down and enjoy these moments. Soak in the laughter, the smells of baked goodies, and the memories being created in the moment.
Many are excited and ready to start fresh with the new year, but there is something rejuvenating about finding ways to end on a celebratory note. More than ever, this is a time to lift each other up and share out the good things that have taken place in 2022.
I am so blessed to be a part of the Lawton Fort Sill community and to serve as your superintendent. LPS is filled with an exceptional group of educators. From our bus drivers, custodians and cooks to our occupational service team, teachers, counselors and administrators, all have worked tirelessly to provide a nurturing and loving environment for students. Our teachers go the distance to find new and innovative ways to keep students engaged and create opportunities.
It is evident to see the commitment and encouragement from community members as well. At the heart of every donation, partnership or celebration, is the opportunity to remember that we have the most important job in preparing Life Ready Graduates. The work we do is all in an effort to ensure the success, well-being, and academic achievements of our youth while impacting our community in a positive way.
We are facing exciting times as we work to prepare for the upcoming year! There are still so many things for our students and schools to showcase. Winter sports will be concluding their seasons with Spring sports in full preparation for theirs as well. Before you know it, Elementary showcase, Teacher of the Year celebration, and graduation will be upon us.
As we conclude 2022, I hope you will take some time to share the reasons you are grateful and thankful with those that mean the most to you and celebrate the holidays. May you find the blessings you have been in search of all year long and a fullness in your heart. I am thankful for the support and love from my family and friends. I am especially appreciative to the LPS family and Lawton community for allowing me to serve our students and staff. Happy Holidays to each and every one of you. I look forward to kicking off 2023 in exceptional fashion with you.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.