Final exams have concluded, semester grades have been entered, our students have returned home … and it won’t be long before our employees join them as Cameron University closes for the holidays, family gatherings, and numerous food and faith traditions. ‘Tis the season to be jolly but many of us aren’t. The next couple of weeks are among the most stressful of the year for many of us.
In addition to the normal holiday stressors, 2022 has thrown a lot at us. Inflation has strained our budgets, politics continue to divide us and international unrest is doing everything it can to disrupt the concept of “peace on earth, good will toward man.” We continue to address a “tripledemic” of flu, RSV and coronavirus. These are not the topics I associate with discussions at the holiday dinner table, but they exist and our response to them should not be ignored.
Concerns for maintaining our collective health have been growing in recent years, and rapidly took center stage after the pandemic changed how the world operated. Southwest Oklahoma and Cameron University were not immune. According to the American College Health Association, the top five health impediments to student academic success are stress, sleep difficulties, anxiety, cold/flu/sore throat, and depression. Compound that with the statistic from the National Survey of Student Engagement that more than half of the Cameron University student body is providing care for another human being. There is clearly a continuing need for support and treatment options in the region and at CU.
We want to do everything possible to help our students confront, and overcome, issues causing stress. In 2008, we added a student mental health counselor to our staff. Demand for physical health and mental health services have continued to grow in the Student Wellness Center.
Six years ago, the university opened the Cameron Psychology Clinic, a training facility that not only gives our graduate students hands-on experience under the supervision of licensed mental health practitioners, it also provides mental health services to people in the community who might not otherwise be able to access it or afford it. This fall, in the space of just a few months, our clinic handled approximately 170 appointments.
The subject of mental health is so important to us that it will be a key component of our academic festival scheduled to begin next fall.
I am thankful for a growing regional support network for maintenance of mental health and, when necessary, treatment. Our hospitals in Lawton and Duncan have behavioral health units. Additional help is available through Marie Detty Youth and Family Services and the Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health, just to name two. There are also a number of private organizations that offer counseling and mental health services. The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is a great resource for accessing counseling and other mental health resources.
We are proud of our graduates who choose to work in all aspects of the healthcare industry. Cameron’s psychology-related degree programs continue to enroll significant numbers of students each year. Our bachelor’s degree consistently ranks in our top five programs for campus enrollment and degree completion. Our master’s degree in behavioral science enrolls more students than any other graduate program we offer, and we recently added another master’s degree – this one in mental health – to address changing needs at the state and local levels.
Public attitudes toward mental health have changed over the past decades. However, far too many of us fail to recognize the impact of stress on our own lives and take the positive steps necessary to maintain our mental health. During this holiday season, please don’t neglect your own health and sense of wellbeing. For those of you who spend so much time and effort to take care of others, thank you.
It is my wish for you to take care of yourself and those you love, not just during this season, but also year-round. Each of you is important to us as Cameron works to accomplish its mission. Let’s all look forward together to a healthy, prosperous and fulfilling 2023.