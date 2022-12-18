Final exams have concluded, semester grades have been entered, our students have returned home … and it won’t be long before our employees join them as Cameron University closes for the holidays, family gatherings, and numerous food and faith traditions. ‘Tis the season to be jolly but many of us aren’t. The next couple of weeks are among the most stressful of the year for many of us.

In addition to the normal holiday stressors, 2022 has thrown a lot at us. Inflation has strained our budgets, politics continue to divide us and international unrest is doing everything it can to disrupt the concept of “peace on earth, good will toward man.” We continue to address a “tripledemic” of flu, RSV and coronavirus. These are not the topics I associate with discussions at the holiday dinner table, but they exist and our response to them should not be ignored.