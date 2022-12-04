As we head into Winter break in a few weeks, excitement fills the air. It seems like the school year just began, but the leftover Thanksgiving pumpkin pie and turkey and dressing remind me 2022 is coming to a fast close. There is also hope for what the second half of the school year will bring; and of course, these last few weeks, there is an anticipation of what the holidays will bring.
The holiday season has always been a favorite of mine. Nothing compares to the sights, the smells, the sounds, and, most importantly, the time spent with family. I’m filled with happy memories of Thanksgivings and Christmases past, and those yet to come. The holiday season is a time to reflect and be grateful. This year is no exception. As I reflect on 2022, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of gratitude.
I’m grateful to every Great Plains Technology Center faculty and staff member for all they do for our students and the Southwest Oklahoma community. We are fortunate to live and work in a place that values family, education, and its community.
I’m grateful for the many community partners from businesses, industries, education, public service, and Fort Sill, who support Great Plains Technology Center and our students. Partners such as the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation provide scholarship and assistance to our students. Advisory committee members help ensure that we continue to offer the most current, in-demand, and industry-relevant programming possible.
I’m grateful for our Board of Education and their tireless service and invaluable contributions to our district and community. The five members of our board include Zone 1-Homer Ryan, Zone 2-Dr. George Bridges, Zone 3-Clark Smith, Zone 4-Arthur Patrick (president), and Zone 5-Dr. Ann Acers-Warn. Their passionate duty keeps Great Plains Technology Center financially and ethically accountable to our taxpayers. At the very heart of every decision our board makes is what’s best for our students and business clients.
I’m grateful for our Fort Sill Frontier Team partner, the 95th Adjutant General Battalion, led by LTC Adia Terry. Our relationship with Fort Sill will remain one of our most important.
Great Plains Technology Center is a school of choice, and I am grateful for students who have chosen us to provide them with the training needed to succeed in work and life.
And lastly, I am incredibly grateful for my family, without whom I could not do what I do. I am reminded daily of, and I am humbled by how very fortunate I am.
My hope for everyone reading this is that you take time to reflect and share your gratitude and joy with your friends, families, and community. Remember those who might be in need. Remember those in uniform, whether military, first responders or medical professionals. These dedicated men and women are often separated from their families and work through the holidays and need our support. And let us never forget that the spirit of the season is one of love and goodness.
I wish our district families happy holidays, Merry Christmas, happy Chanukah, happy Kwanza, and a happy New Year!
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center