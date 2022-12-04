As we head into Winter break in a few weeks, excitement fills the air. It seems like the school year just began, but the leftover Thanksgiving pumpkin pie and turkey and dressing remind me 2022 is coming to a fast close. There is also hope for what the second half of the school year will bring; and of course, these last few weeks, there is an anticipation of what the holidays will bring.

The holiday season has always been a favorite of mine. Nothing compares to the sights, the smells, the sounds, and, most importantly, the time spent with family. I’m filled with happy memories of Thanksgivings and Christmases past, and those yet to come. The holiday season is a time to reflect and be grateful. This year is no exception. As I reflect on 2022, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of gratitude.