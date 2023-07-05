I love summer. I love everything about summer. But, if I were to be 100 percent honest, at 43, the summer heat can sneak up on me. The cost of overheating is getting higher, with recovery taking longer and longer. Not wanting to miss out on any summer fun, I have developed an arsenal of tricks to beat the summer heat.

The earlier you can get outside chores done the better. While I don’t have a yard to cut this summer, I do have other outside chores. It is so much easier to get up early and do them while it is cool, then to do them in the heat.