I love summer. I love everything about summer. But, if I were to be 100 percent honest, at 43, the summer heat can sneak up on me. The cost of overheating is getting higher, with recovery taking longer and longer. Not wanting to miss out on any summer fun, I have developed an arsenal of tricks to beat the summer heat.
The earlier you can get outside chores done the better. While I don’t have a yard to cut this summer, I do have other outside chores. It is so much easier to get up early and do them while it is cool, then to do them in the heat.
Drink water, lots of it. I make it a daily goal to drink over 100 ounces of water a day. And because I do hard workouts that are an hour + long, I make sure to add electrolytes to my water. Dehydration is serious. Especially as we get older. If you are a caregiver of an elderly person, make sure they stay hydrated. And make sure your pets are hydrated as well.
Skip the sugary drinks and snacks. I love sugar. Probably more than the next person. But in the heat, sugary drinks and snacks can fill us up on empty calories. Which means we are not eating fruits and vegetables or drinking enough water.
Eating smaller meals throughout the day is easier on my digestive system. As much as I love the heat, long days outside can upset my tummy. I have learned that eating smaller, light meals when I am outside, helps my tummy stay happier.
Wear sunscreen. And a hat. I spent so many summers laying out in the sun with no sunscreen. Sunburns and sun damage is no joke. Wear sunscreen, and wear a hat. I have a lovely hat with a wide brim that I wear in the pool. It keeps my face, neck and ears out of the sun.
As tempting as it is to lay around all summer, get up and move. Movement in the summer is just as important as in the winter. Thirty minutes of walking is one of the best exercises around. And the best part is you can get your exercise in at the mall, a store, or anywhere with AC.
Plant flowers for the bees. Bees are an endangered species. Plant some wildflowers for them. You and the bees will enjoy the beautiful blooms.
Remember your pets in the heat. If you don’t want to be outside, they don’t either. Animals can get dehydrated and heat exhaustion too.
Summers in Oklahoma are amazing. We have long, sunny days with little rain. Get outside and enjoy them. Soak up some natural Vitamin D while wearing sunscreen.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.