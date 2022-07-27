Over the course of the past six months, I have been reminded time and time again that timing is everything. No matter how we may try to rush a situation, a relationship, or a business deal, the timing of the universe is everything. Once we understand this, and allow fate to take her course, our lives become infinitely easier.

I thought I had learned this lesson. I thought I knew that no matter how hard we hold on to something or someone, if it is not meant to be, it will not be. We cannot rush time, coax fate, or change the course of a relationship. Life happens in seasons, some blessings last for multiple seasons, while others are meant to only last one. The sweetness and beauty of the interaction will influence us throughout our entire lives.