So you’re sitting there, really proud of yourself that you remembered the time changed last night or, if you forgot, trying to figure out who should have reminded you so you could bug ‘em about it.
And there is also an entirely different group of people for whom their clocks will be correct again for the first time since November.
At 2 a.m. today, we went from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time and I’ll be one of those weirdos who will spend several minutes this morning changing all the clocks in the house just because it bothers me. Even rooms I seldom go into will warrant a few minutes of the shortened day I now possess because I just can’t stand it. And I’ll invariably forget one.
Personally, I prefer Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. I like the later sunsets and longer evenings. And it wasn’t until I spent a year in New Mexico that I fully realized where you live in the time zone makes a difference. There, on the western edge of Mountain Time, the days seemed to fit better than here in the center of the heartland.
First implemented in World War I, FDR reimplemented the time change in World War II when it was called “War Time.” That lasted from early 1942 to the Fall of 1945. It was made “permanent” with the Uniform Time Act of 1966, though as a result of the 1973 oil embargo, we went to permanent DST from January 1974 to April 1975. The idea was it would save on energy, but apparently it didn’t work and we switched back to switching back that fall. I was old enough to know better in the ‘70s but must not have cared as I have no memory of that unchanged change.
There was a proposal a year ago last week by Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford among others to make DST permanent. The “Sunshine Protection Act” was similarly introduced in the two previous Congresses as well. While Congress studies, proposes and debates a number of things of which we may never see the impact directly, that’s one I could fully support. Unfortunately, it appears to have died in committee.
Of course, most of our phones will adjust automatically, and so will my wife’s car. Mine? Not so much. It’ll only take a minute or so to adjust that one. By far, the biggest pain is the one I wear on my wrist, the watch, more intelligent, apparently, than I am. For several years — once in the spring and once in the fall — I have to look up the YouTube video that walks me through the steps to set the new time. No. I’m not kidding. I have to do it. Every. Single. Time.
Of course, if the time change irritates you, be thankful the government didn’t take the advice of British builder William Willett who suggested in 1905 that we move clocks ahead 20 minutes every Sunday in April and then set them back every Sunday in September.
Eight time changes a year.
Ain’t nobody got time for that.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.