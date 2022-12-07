I can’t believe we are at the end of 2022. Another year has passed, and my baby is suddenly days away from 19. I have no clue how the time has passed, how suddenly, she is a teenager on the brink of adulthood.

This past year has been the hardest year of our lives. In one short year, everything changed. And yet, all the struggles simply brought out the best in her. Looking back over her senior year of high school, I am amazed at how well this year is ending.