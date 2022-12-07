I can’t believe we are at the end of 2022. Another year has passed, and my baby is suddenly days away from 19. I have no clue how the time has passed, how suddenly, she is a teenager on the brink of adulthood.
This past year has been the hardest year of our lives. In one short year, everything changed. And yet, all the struggles simply brought out the best in her. Looking back over her senior year of high school, I am amazed at how well this year is ending.
I will be the first to admit, I was worried about her senior year. Her junior year was a nightmare, a complete nightmare, thanks to the pandemic. There were several moments I didn’t think we would make it. The year started shaky, there were setbacks, multiple challenges, and so many emotions. Yet by the end of the first semester, I knew we would be ok. In 18 short weeks, I watched B find her voice and learn to use it.
Prom and graduation brought their own unique challenges. B, a very talented artist, decided to make her dresses. The dresses were gorgeous, and represented her unique character better than anything we could have bought. Yet the stress and late nights struggling to finish the dresses made me wonder about the choices. We survived the storms of Prom night, giggling as we surveyed the backyard, looking for damages. And in our classic style, we were late to graduation.
Over the summer we worked together to overcome the challenges life threw at us. We learned how to communicate and work together. We also learned how to support each other. We grieved the loss of friends and changes in relationships. We braved the storms, the winds of change, and came out stronger.
Looking back, I am so thankful we did not know the many struggles we would face. I don’t think we would have made it. No matter how bruised and beaten we were, no matter the setbacks, losses, and complications, we came together and thrived. Knowing we thrived in these situations, grew, found ourselves, and our voices, gives me so much hope for the future.
As B prepares to embark on her 19th year, my wish for her is that she continues to find herself and her voice. She has a message the world needs to hear. I hope that life never becomes so cumbersome, she loses herself. I pray that no matter the situation, the challenges, or setbacks, she finds a way to thrive, to blossom, to embrace her full potential.
This year has been a challenge for all of us. Coming out of the pandemic, we all held such high hopes for this year, for a year filled with happiness. I suspect we did find happiness, just not as we thought we would. Working through the challenges, we found ourselves, learned a lot, and made it. I hope each of us uses these lessons to propel ourselves forward into the new year.
I love to hear from my readers. There has been a lot of life, and I am very behind on responding. Yet I read every email, savoring the words you share. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.