If you listen to a cooking show, what we’re often told to do is “throw in” ingredients. As in “throw in some chopped onions and minced garlic.” “...throw some sauce over it.”

This instruction leaves me puzzled. How far back should I stand when I throw in an ingredient? I’m a pretty messy cook anyway and I’m thinking, if I stand at the cutting board where I chopped the onion and throw it at the skillet on the stove across the room, most of it is going to land on the floor and top of the stove.