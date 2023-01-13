If you listen to a cooking show, what we’re often told to do is “throw in” ingredients. As in “throw in some chopped onions and minced garlic.” “...throw some sauce over it.”
This instruction leaves me puzzled. How far back should I stand when I throw in an ingredient? I’m a pretty messy cook anyway and I’m thinking, if I stand at the cutting board where I chopped the onion and throw it at the skillet on the stove across the room, most of it is going to land on the floor and top of the stove.
“Throw some sauce over it” sounds even riskier. If I’m throwing, say, marinara sauce simmering on the stove over the just-drained spaghetti in the sink across the room, it’s going to take so long to clean up what landed on the floor that the spaghetti is going to get cold.
Throwing food around while we’re cooking is a fairly recent innovation. In the recipes I learned on, we were instructed to add, combine, place and stir. It was assumed we would stand as close to the pot or pan as was safe.
I gratefully received a Better Homes & Gardens cookbook when I got married at 18. I had never as much as boiled an egg or made coffee.
In the Special Helps section of that cookbook, cooking terms from bake to truss are explained – although I must confess that to this day, I have never once trussed. I became an expert, however, at basting, blending, boiling, dicing, dredging, grating, peeling and simmering and later learned to swirl, tilt, sprinkle and drizzle.
Tossing is the only term in that cookbook list similar to the throwing popular today. I remember wondering, as a recent high school basketball player, just how high I should toss the ingredients in a recipe.
Now, if you tune into a cooking show, many an ingredient is “thrown” in. I heard one show’s hostess direct the caller to throw in each of maybe a half-dozen ingredients, ending with “...and you might want to throw in some coconut milk.”
“Whoa,” I’m thinking. “Just where exactly do I stand while I throw in coconut milk?” I’m wondering if we need something like a pitcher’s mound in our kitchen where we can hike up one leg, lean back, wind up and let some diced garlic or a cup of coconut milk rip toward the cooking pot. I can visualize on top of the stove one of those machines that measure how fast a pitch is.
“Wow,” the cook would note, “That one was close to 90 miles per hour.”
I leafed through my first cookbook now so old the cover is loose and the pages splattered. Not once did the instructions say, “Throw.” I scanned through an equally decrepit Julia Child cookbook and even though she was famously messy, I couldn’t find in it where she had advised her readers to throw a single ingredient.
I think I’ll stick with mixing, beating, adding, stirring and combining. No throwing in my kitchen — at least not until I get a pitchers’s mound installed.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.