Random thoughts on this Fourth of July.
July Fourth is my second favorite holiday, with Christmas being first. Through the years, I’ve been occasionally guilty of not remembering the “true reason” of some holidays, but the Fourth and its designation as a celebration of our liberty never escapes my awareness. It’s a reminder that a small group of passionate people can affect major change. The U.S. is far from perfect, but I’ve never understood the folks who’ve announced they’ll leave the country if this or that happens, or candidate X or Y is elected. (You see a lot of those and I wonder if they’re true, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it reported that someone actually did leave.)
My favorite Fourth had to have been the Bicentennial year in 1976. Except perhaps for the months following 9-11, I don’t recall such a sustained period of patriotism. One was borne of celebration while the other was spawned by crisis, it’s true. But 45 years ago, it was hard to find anyone who didn’t participate in celebrating the great experiment of democracy.
I love fireworks and will always try to find a good show. But since I hate the crowds and traffic created by being close by, I’ll generally forgo the pomp and circumstance to watch them from a distance, allowing me to celebrate a little more freedom on my trek home. Still, if I could ever manage it, I’d love to experience a July Fourth celebration on the National Mall, crowd or not. Better yet, a nearby hotel balcony would be perfect.
As much as I love them, I really don’t think any of us want to know how much money goes up in smoke over the Fourth. Many years ago, I was asked to help a friend who was working to save our community’s display in the ‘80s. As I recall, he asked me for a few hundred dollars and said that would pay for one of the “big ones.” Those “big ones” today probably range from $300 and up. A 2016 article I found said the biggest single firework at that time was over 47 inches in diameter, weighed over 1,000 pounds and cost around $1,500. Another article in 2016 in Fox Business said the largest event was the Macy’s display in New York City, where they’d fire off 1,600 shells per minute, took a year’s worth of planning, and was estimated to cost over $6 million.
On the other hand, there are people who don’t mind setting fire to their money. I remember standing in line to check out at one of those big fireworks warehouses in Missouri around 2012. The guy in front of me had a small skid of pyrotechnics, carefully packaged and shrink wrapped by the sellers. I couldn’t help overhear as he told the guy next to him “Well, I didn’t have enough to pay all the rent this month, so I decided to take what I had and do this.” I have to believe his landlord might have felt differently.
I’m often mystified when individuals create their own mashup of facts, craft their own narrative and try to make others feel guilty if you don’t share their viewpoint. In this case, it’s a matter of what’s patriotic and what’s not. Saluting the flag is patriotic. Eating a hot dog is not. Along those lines, I recently read commentary by a gentleman who said he’d been chastised for his lack of patriotism, not standing during the “1812 Overture” during a particular celebration. It’s certainly a memorable piece of music. I mean, it was written to include cannons for crying out loud. How can you not appreciate that? But while that composition, “God Bless America”, “America the Beautiful” or any of John Phillips Sousa’s works may incite a feeling of national pride, customs dictate it’s only traditional to stand for the “Star Spangled Banner”. I doubt the critic knew Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture was written to commemorate a Russian military victory over Napoleon. It’s fine to create one’s own brand of patriotism, I suppose. But choosing to cross the line and foist that behavior on someone else, can be decidedly “un-American.”
A friend of mine, along with his father, runs quite a few of those roadside fireworks stands. I didn’t know until this week his dad had grown up in Lawton, used to peddle his bike delivering The Constitution, and was also the son of a Congressional Medal of Honor winner. I’ll get to hear the story the next time we visit.
That same friend told me the supply this year has been tight. We’re used to the fact that everything bad lately was blamed on COVID, but in his case there was another story. Remember that ship that got sideways in the Suez Canal back in March? He said things that should have arrived 6 months ago are just now hitting ports. I hope your favorite shopping place was well-stocked and you didn’t see your cash outlay rocket higher than the explosives you purchased.
I hope you have a happy, memorable and safe Fourth of July.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.