This week, we’re celebrating the 40th Annual National Travel and Tourism Week, which provides an opportunity to highlight this important industry before the start of the busy summer season. The theme this year is Travel Forward, a focus on how tourism advances our country. That has especially been true in Oklahoma over the last few years, where despite a global pandemic, we’ve experienced unprecedented growth that has moved our economy, workforce, and communities forward.

When the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the world in 2020, we knew it was time to take a different approach towards tourism promotion. That led to the #OKHereWeGO campaign, which invited Oklahomans to take advantage of the outdoor recreation opportunities right outside their front door. The campaign was a huge success, generating more than $50 million in statewide hotel lodging revenue in 2021. With an investment of $748,430 from the state, it yielded a 50:1 return on investment. #OKHereWeGO encouraged many Oklahomans to explore the natural beauty of their state for the first time, increasing attendance at our State Parks, campgrounds, lakes, rivers, and trails. This has generated crucial sales tax revenue in rural communities across the state.