Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about.”

For only the second time in 57 years, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — the most beloved of all animated Christmas specials — will not air on network television. This groundbreaking special forever changed how networks treated all specials and introduced new and lasting songs, as well as Christmas icons. Historically speaking, however, this special was not without its controversy and has continued to be so in recent years.