Necessity is the mother of invention, so they say. Humans have done spectacularly well at conceiving solutions to all manner of problems. We see a deficiency and we create a solution.
Is the fact that we’re creating artificial intelligence (AI) platforms because there’s a lack of intelligence in today’s society?
Recent news has articles of an artificial intelligence platform called chatGPT which can seemingly write cogent sentences and answer pretty much any question in human-like form. Almost immediately, schools began banning the use of the program as a threat to education, and I can see why. How many students do you know who would love to just type in the question and get a ready-made composition handed back to them in a matter of seconds.
When I was teaching, I was surprised (though I shouldn’t have been) when a math class borrowed my computer classroom during a testing period and I found students entering algebraic equations into the search engine nav bar and getting the answer. I’d never realized all of the characters including greater than, less than and parenthetical “do first” parts of the problem all existed on the standard keyboard. Yeah, I was the bad guy and told them that wasn’t the point and they couldn’t do their assignments that way.
Another article I read last week reported the website CNET had been using some form of AI to write articles for the site. Once uncovered, they reported it was an experiment, but more importantly, had to start writing some corrections for the AI-generated stories. Their plan was to have these articles generated, checked by editors, then published. Not only did some of their stories contain errors, the editors missed them as well, causing one author to wonder if the editors were less diligent because they trusted the artificial intelligence to do its job.
Others have described AI-generated artwork. Just tell the computer you want a color image of a tropical sunset with a beach in the foreground and a unicorn breaching the ocean in the background and it’ll happily generate it for you. Fine. But if you then enter it in your local art or photography show and take first prize, is that really legit?
I wanted to do my own experiment, testing the program for this column but was told the system was too busy and I’d be notified when it was my turn. Several hours later, I’m still waiting so I just did it the “old fashioned” way. (Had I used the program for any part of this, I’d have disclosed it, something apparently lacking in some of the experiments.)
You can rest assured this column was produced in its entirety with my limited intellectual capacity and questionable typing skills. Any errors are entirely human in nature and only a few brain cells were harmed in the creation of this content. I’m not sure I want the computers to be smarter than I am, though in fairness that ship has already sailed.
Seriously, though. Have we learned nothing from Skynet and the Terminator movies?
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.