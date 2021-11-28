There’s nothing new to read here. Probably similar to what you’ve read elsewhere about what we’re thankful for. I know Thanksgiving is technically over, but if you’re not still suffering from a turkey coma …
Things I remember to be thankful for:
•Soft sheets and a warm bed on a cold morning. I’m not one of those people who bound out of bed each morning and the slight chill in the house seems to sap any desire to clamber out of bed. Even coffee becomes secondary for a brief time.
•A child’s giggle. Whether in my home or in a store, when they get tickled about something, the happiness is just contagious. In that moment, I don’t believe there’s a better illustration of pure joy.
•The smell of a crisp fall morning. Until winter solidly hits, you may see me driving to work with the window down I enjoy it so much. The commute to work, fighting traffic and the two-blocks of insanity that is the school zone don’t seem quite so bad. And I don’t personally have one, but if the neighbors fire up their chiminea it’s much the same feeling.
•The awe and wonder of a child telling you a story. One of our grandchildren spoke what sounded like nothing more than gibberish for a while. But you knew, from the expression on her face and the animation of the storytelling that whatever she was talking about was simply fascinating. That sense of awe and wonder related to new experiences is an affliction most adults suffer from. Don’t you wish there was a cure?
•Freshly mown grass. Yeah, yeah, I know. ‘Tis not the season. But whether it’s the yard or the field across the way, most people I know can’t help themselves, pausing, drawing a few deep breaths and then continuing the task at hand.
•A hug from my wife at the end of the workday. No matter what’s happened, good day or bad, everything else melts away for a time. It’s usually followed, without TV or other distractions, of just good conversation. Dinner may sit warm on the stove for a while because the other ritual is often sustenance of a more critical nature.
•General health and well-being. As adults, we often pay the price for many of the things we did as kids, and I’m no exception. But I also know how fortunate I am, that I’ve been blessed with reasonable comfort and the aches and pains I do have really amount to nothing in the grand scheme.
•Sleeping in. Well, to be honest, I really don’t sleep in all that much, perhaps only 15-20 minutes. But having a little more time to enjoy coffee and conversation, without the deadline of having to get ready for work is something I look forward to the night before.
•Time to think. I saw a post on social media this week that said “Adulthood is saying ‘But after this week, things will slow down a bit’ over and over until you die.” Funny, but there’s also far too much truth. Time to think, or perhaps just to remember, unburying a host of good time memories and dragging them to the surface lowers your blood pressure and helps me recall that the crisis of the moment will pass.
So there you go. A Reader’s Digest list of things I relish. Sure, there are more, but just taking the time to write them is somewhat therapeutic. For you, I wish nothing more than it spurs you to spend a few quiet moments thinking about your own.
I was reminded that last year, we were pretty much discouraged from family gatherings so we’ve got that going for us. And as a friend reminded me last week “Don’t hesitate to take seconds when it comes to spending time with your loved ones.”
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.